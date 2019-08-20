Doris Kearns Goodwin Comes To Musco Center, 10/10

In a special appearance at Musco Center for the Arts on Wednesday, October 10 at 7:30pm, Presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Doris Kearns Goodwin will discuss "Leadership in Turbulent Times," a look at how qualities of four major U.S. Presidents distinguished the way they led the nation.



Her observations, based on Goodwin's recent critically acclaimed bestseller, Leadership in Turbulent Times, offer unique insight into the character of Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Lyndon B. Johnson, as well as an essential road map for contemporary Americans - especially those in leadership positions.

The appearance by Goodwin is the first of three events in the 2019-20 Season Provost's Arts and Lectures. This second annual program of appearances by international thought leaders is presented through a partnership between Musco Center and Chapman University's Office of the Provost, Glenn M. Pfeiffer, Ph.D. The remaining Provost Lectures will be Matt Ridley's "The Evolution of Everything" on November 6 and Henry Louis Gates, Jr.'s "Stony the Road: Reconstruction, White Supremacy, and the Rise of Jim Crow " on April 7, 2020.

Goodwin's visit will also feature a Musco Master Class, one of many events that enable small groups of Chapman University students to learn from and work with exemplary artists and scholars whose subjects expand on University curricula.

"Because Ms. Goodwin is a leading scholar on nature of presidential leadership, unquestionably the most discussed topic in America today, her extended time on campus for a Musco Master Class underscores the importance Musco and Chapman University place on bridging performance and academia," said Musco Center Executive Director Richard T. Byrant. "In fact most of our 2019-20 Season presentations align directly with what is taught at the University. The Provost Series, in collaboration with Provost Glenn Pfeiffer, is designed to connect Musco's work with the life of the University just as the three Musco Leap of Art events and the many Master Classes reflect our entire programmatic direction."



The October 10 event begins at 7:30pm. Tickets, beginning at $53, are available at www.muscocenter.org or through the Musco box office by calling 844-OC-MUSCO (844-626-8726). All print-at-home tickets include a no-cost parking pass.





