Disney's MARY POPPINS And Disneynature EARTH Announced At El Capitan Theatre

Hollywood's legendary El Capitan Theatre continues its year-long Disney Archives 50th Anniversary Celebration with two screenings - Walt Disney's MARY POPPINS (1964) once only on Wednesday, March 4 at 7:00pm and Disneynature EARTH (2009) on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 10:00am.

MARY POPPINS (March 4) will feature a special introduction by the Walt Disney Archives and an exclusive display of production memorabilia from the department's legendary collection.

Disneynature EARTH (April 22) will feature a special introduction by the Walt Disney Archives highlighting the legacy of Disney's nature films and conservation projects.

Tickets are on sale now and available at The El Capitan Theatre box office (6838 Hollywood Blvd.), online at www.elcapitantickets.com or by calling 1-800-DISNEY6 (347-6396). Tickets are $10 per person (all ages), which include a Reserved Seat, Small Popcorn, and 12 oz bottled drink. VIP Tickets are also avalliable for $20.00 per person (all ages), which include a Reserved Seat, El Capitan Theatre VIP Popcorn Container, 20 oz. Bottled Drink and TOPPS Digital Trading Card Collectible based on classic Disney movie posters*. *(Trading cards are subject to change and may not correspond to actual film screening)

Each month the El Capitan Theatre will be showing a "Throwback" film in partnership with Disney Archives; who will be doing an introduction before the movie and/or providing display and/or memorabilia from the movie being shown. Guests interested in future titles are advised to keep a watch on website and social media. The El Capitan Theatre can also add Guests to an Interest List and they will be contacted as each new title goes on sale.

About MARY POPPINS and Disneynature EARTH

Disneynature EARTH (2009) -- An epic story of adventure, starring some of the most magnificent and courageous creatures alive, awaits you in Earth. Disneynature brings you a remarkable story, narrated by James Earl Jones , of three animal families on a journey across our planet - polar bears, elephants and humpback whales.

ABOUT THE EL CAPITAN THEATREDeclared a Historic Cultural Monument by the City of Los Angeles and restored to showcase its original lavish architecture, The El Capitan Theatre has been since 1991 an exclusive first run theatre, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, for The Walt Disney Studios. The theatre also hosts live stage shows, world premieres, special events, and screenings of classic Disney films.

In the 1920s, real estate developer Charles Toberman and Sid Grauman built the Egyptian, Chinese and El Capitan theatres. Los Angeles based Stiles O. Clements designed the elaborate cast-concrete Spanish Colonial style exterior; San Francisco architect G. Albert Lansburgh, known for his design of over 50 West Coast theatres and luxury cinema houses, designed the lavish East Indian inspired interior. Originally a legitimate theatre (over 120 plays and musicals were staged), it was converted for film for the world premiere of Orson Welles ' "Citizen Kane." The theatre then was renovated, reopening in March 1942 as the Hollywood Paramount, a streamlined "art moderne" first run movie house.





