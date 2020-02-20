Disney's MARY POPPINS And Disneynature EARTH Announced At El Capitan Theatre
Hollywood's legendary El Capitan Theatre continues its year-long Disney Archives 50th Anniversary Celebration with two screenings - Walt Disney's MARY POPPINS (1964) once only on Wednesday, March 4 at 7:00pm and Disneynature EARTH (2009) on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 10:00am.
MARY POPPINS (March 4) will feature a special introduction by the Walt Disney Archives and an exclusive display of production memorabilia from the department's legendary collection.
