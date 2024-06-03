Dig Deep Theatre to Present THE GLASS MENAGERIE This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dig Deep Theatre's production of Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie will run for 8 performances at The MAIN in Santa Clarita, June 14, 15, 16 & June 21, 22, 23. This will be the first Santa Clarita production of a Williams play in over a decade, and the first opportunity ever for local audiences to see the show that brought the playwright renown when it premiered in 1945.

The Glass Menagerie propelled Tennessee Williams out of obscurity and helped him become one of our most cherished American Playwrights. The play is one of his earliest works, preceding other prominent plays such as A Streetcar Named Desire, Summer and Smoke, and Cat On A Hot Tin Roof. In 1945, The Glass Menagerie won the New York Drama Critics Circle Best American Play award, and many celebrated revivals of the play have won countless awards thereafter. It is a true American classic that audiences don't want to miss.

The Glass Menagerie is the story of the Wingfield family: Tom, our narrator; Amanda, his mother; Laura, his sister; and Jim, the gentleman caller. As Tom is torn in a struggle between family responsibilities and personal passions and aspirations, Amanda, a faded Southern belle, is desperate to find suitors for her shy and emotionally fragile daughter Laura, who spends her time with her collection of glass animals. Through themes of family, love, loss and the struggle for connection, the play explores the human condition and the complexities of family dynamics.

Dig Deep Theatre is an actor-focused 501(c)3 nonprofit, creating opportunities for actors to bring meaningful and uplifting classic and contemporary plays to life. Dig Deep Theatre was the first Santa Clarita company to produce a ZOOM show at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic; then, as part of The MAIN's 2022 season, they had a successful run of Neil Simon's Barefoot in the Park, their first live in-person production.

Dig Deep Theatre's The Glass Menagerie is directed by Luck Hari, a professional actor for over 30 years and a director for 20 years. This will be her fifth time directing a show at The MAIN. “Tennessee Williams is an iconic, world-renowned playwright," says Hari. "Indeed, his plays have been translated into just about every language on earth. The Glass Menagerie is no different. An autobiographical play, Williams hones in on themes of love and family. It is a play about extricating yourself from the talons of an enmeshed family unit. Tennessee Williams has not been produced in Santa Clarita for many, many years. It has been our loss. Discover him again with The Glass Menagerie at The Main.”

