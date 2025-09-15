David Ellenstein Resigns as Artistic Director of Laguna Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



David Ellenstein has resigned his position as Artistic Director of the Laguna Playhouse effective November 16, 2025.

David Ellenstein comments, "I have truly enjoyed my time leading this historic institution and remain committed to supporting the organization, but it was time for me to step away to pursue other life opportunities. I remain Artistic Director of North Coast Repertory Theatre."

Adds Managing Director Adele Adkins, “While my time working alongside David was brief, I valued the insights he shared and his commitment to the Playhouse. As we mark this transition, I am confident in the strength of our board, team, and our community. Together, we will continue advancing the mission of the Laguna Playhouse and I am excited about the opportunities ahead to shape a dynamic and sustainable future for the organization. Forward-thinking plans are already in the works for the 2026/2027 season, and I look forward to sharing those with our audiences in the months ahead.”

The Laguna Playhouse Board of Trustees issued the following statement, “The Board of Trustees thanks David for his contributions to the Laguna Playhouse during his tenure as Artistic Director. As we mark this transition, our focus is firmly on the future. We are committed to sustaining the Playhouse’s tradition of artistic excellence while embracing new opportunities to serve our community and strengthen the theater for generations to come.”

