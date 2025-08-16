Darshan Trio Brings Pachelbel’s Canon and More to Sierra Madre Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Darshan Trio will brings to Sierra Madre Playhouse a mosaic of works by contemporary and historical composers, including Pachelbel’s much-loved Canon in D, on Sunday, September 28, 2025, 7:30 pm. The German Baroque composer’s work, composed around 1680, is one of the most famous classical works of all times and has become a pop culture icon as well, appearing in films such as The Shawshank Redemption, Ordinary People, Father of the Bride, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, and Wedding Crashers, and providing inspiration for pop artists around the globe, including The Beatles, Queen, and Green Day.

Connecting music across centuries and cultures, the concert also features Latvian composer Pēteris Vasks’ Episodi e Canto perpetuo, written in 1985 as a deeply moving response to Messiaen’s classic Quartet for the End of Time.

The third and final work on the program is Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas (The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires) by Astor Piazzolla, one of the most important Argentine composers of the 20th century. He began writing it in 1965 in homage to both the tango and Vivaldi's The Four Seasons. it is considered among Piazzolla’s most famous works.

Darshan Trio, formed by pianist Dominic Cheli, violinist Vijay Gupta, and cellist Yoshika Masuda, creates programs that blend storytelling, visual design, and world-class artistry that challenge tradition and spark curiosity. Meaning "vision" in Sanskrit, Darshan Trio embraces the power of music to create new ways of seeing and being seen. As the ensemble in residence for Street Symphony, it performs in shelters, clinics, county jails and prisons throughout Southern California, as well as on concert stages across the nation.

For tickets ($12-$35) and information, please call 626.355.4318 or visit www.sierramadreplayhouse.org. Sierra Madre Playhouse is located at 87 West Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre, CA 91024.

ABOUT SIERRA MADRE PLAYHOUSE

Sierra Madre Playhouse, a vibrant Southern California cultural hub with a rich history spanning a century, energizes audiences and the community with distinctive theatrical productions and captivating live performances. Hailed as a “jewel” (Pasadena Weekly) and “a landmark theater” (ABC7 Los Angeles), the performing arts center has garnered tremendous accolades for its varied repertoire and thought-provoking education and outreach programs curated with social impact in mind. The Los Angeles Times proclaims, “This is theater from the heart.” As one of San Gabriel Valley’s only performing arts center presenting a broad spectrum of performance genres, including theater, music, dance, film, comedy, and family-friendly productions featuring eminent local and national professional artists, the treasured artistic beacon draws audiences from across the Southland. The intimate 99-seat Sierra Madre Playhouse offers an up-close and personal connection to performances that resonate deeply, earning multiple Ovation Awards, NAACP Awards, and LA Times Critics' Choice honors. It is nestled into a historic building on the inviting Main Street of Sierra Madre, a charming village in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. Retaining its distinctive movie theater façade and instantly recognizable marquee, the structure has undergone numerous transformations since opening in 1910, from furniture emporium to silent movie theatre to the artistic institution that now stands as a vibrant embodiment of the region’s rich cultural legacy. The Sierra Madre Playhouse fosters creativity that aspires to bridge divides and spark dialogue, all while celebrating the rich tapestry of the American experience and the enduring pursuit of shared understanding.