Danny Glover And Ben Guillory Join Zoom Chat July 4

On Saturday, July 4, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. PDT, there will be a Zoom chat hosted by Millena Gay and featuring The Robey Theatre Company's Co-Founders, Danny Glover and Ben Guillory. This event, entitled Let's Talk, is the first of six projected virtual events.

Glover is an international film star with over 150 screen credits. Guillory is a much-awarded director and actor. The Robey Theatre Company, named after actor and activist Paul Robeson, is the acclaimed theatre founded by Glover and Guillory 26 years ago with a mission to dramatically depict the lives and stories of the Black Diaspora.

Topics to be discussed in the Zoom event will include (but are not limited to): The current state of the Theatre, especially Black Theatre; The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on theatre; Racial tensions ignited by the appalling slayings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and Ahmaud Arbery, and how the Theatre community might respond. A live Q&A will follow the discussion.

TO REGISTER FOR THIS EVENT: RSVP to Office@RobeyTheatreCompany.org After you have submitted your RSVP, you will be sent the exclusive Zoom link. Registration will be limited, so reserve early to avoid disappointment.

The event will be recorded and available for viewing on The Robey Theatre Company's YouTube Channel starting Friday, July 10.

