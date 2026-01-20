Review: KID GLOVES World Premiere Musical Comedy at Skylight Theatre

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Village Green Productions is presenting the world premiere musical comedy, Kid Gloves with book and lyrics by Matthew Leavitt, music by Nathan Wang, choreography by Christine Lakin, music direction by Anthony Lucca and direction by Richard Israel. It runs through Sunday, February 15, 2026 at The Skylight Theatre, 1816 1/2 N. Vermont Ave. in Los Feliz.

This world premiere musical comedy is fast-paced, hilarious, and sneakily poignant, skewering the utter depravity of reality TV and how it can corrupt even the most wholesome element of humanity – children – as it dives into the candy-colored chaos of a reality-TV competition where children's entertainers compete for the chance to win their own show. But when we are taken into the backstage waiting area, it becomes very apparent that each of these “wholesome” contestants is willing to do whatever it takes to knock their competition out of the running.

Will Collyer as KIDZ+ network host Caleb Keeler. Photo credit: Jeff Lorch

The Cast of Kid Gloves features Will Collyer as KIDZ+ network host Caleb Keeler, Heather Marie Marsden as contestant Meredith Irwin with Adam J. Smith as her husband Eddie, Natalie Lander as the self-absorbed Darla Darling whose pink wardrobe and curly hair harken back to the cuteness of young Shirley Temple (though she is anything but!), Joey Richter as the always-vaping and healthy living proponent Jackson, Lauren Lorati as his co-performer Vicki, and Christopher Kerrigan as purple overall clad contestant Juaquin.

Each contestant gets to sing a least two songs during competition rounds, with each displaying their kids show persona to their best advantage, as do Caleb and the three judges at the opening of the show. Collyer is perfect as the ex-Mouseketeer now forced to host a second-rate kids show as he opens with “Kids are the Future” while throwing in plenty of barbs thanks to Leavitt’s fast-paced lyrics.

Heather Marie Marsden as contestant Meredith Irwin, Christopher Kerrigan as purple overall clad contestant Juaquin, Adam J. Smith as Eddie Irwin. Photo credit: Jeff Lorch

Meredith and Eddie’s marriage is in question as often as their potential to win the competition with songs “Separate Bedrooms,” “Hey! Be Polite!” and the lovely ballad “It’s Simple.” But the couple’s double-entendre-filled “The Most Fun You Can Have” which includes the joy playing with “Balls, Balls, Balls” is the most raucous of the production and offers a well-deserved moment of hilarity into the competition.

Juaquin, really an overgrown kid posing as a troubled adult, sings about his horrid life in “Welcome to the World of Juaquin” and later entertains with “Juaquin’s Animal Band.” And when not onstage performing, each of the actors moves stage pieces and props into place quickly and perfectly choreographed by award-winning director Richard Israel.

Will Collyer as KIDZ+ network host Caleb Keeler and Jonathan Slavin as Judge Edmund the Elephant. Photo credit: Jeff Lorch

The judges include kids show has-beens Harry S. Murphy as Professor Penguinpants, Jonathan Slavin as Edmund the Elephant whose furry costume must be brutally hot under the lights but is used to great comic effect during his songs, Suzy Nakamura as Penelope who delivers her constant criticism accompanied by her equally rude puppet Bonita the Bunny. And it doesn’t really matter that Nakamura is not a ventriloquist since it makes perfect sense her inability to perfect her own act translates into her finding what’s wrong in all the potential KIDZ+ show contestants.

They are accompanied by a four-piece band dressed in primary color shirts, with music director Anthony Lucca on keyboards, effectively adding a touch of rockabilly to the songs which parody the hypocrisy of entertainers wooing kids when online when, in fact, in private their motives are anything but pure-hearted and their language filled with expletives not allowed on kids TV.

Natalie Lander as contestant Darla Darling performs "Let's All Live in a Bubble." Photo credit: Jeff Lorch

The world premiere musical comedy about kids that is NOT for kids, runs for two hours without an intermission. The show would greatly benefit with the addition of one between the contestants first and second rounds of competition. It’s just too much in-your-face, social commentary to throw non-stop at an audience without giving them a chance to re-set. Then again, everyone seemed to be ready to laugh and just have a good time, pointing fingers at wrongdoers but understanding exactly why each rotten thing has been done to win the contest to host your own show. Not to mention they all need the money!

Joey Richter as the healthy living proponent Jackson and Lauren Lorati as his co-contestent Vicki. Photo credit: Jeff Lorch

The finale includes the entire ensemble performing “Playdate at the Playground,” Meredith and Eddie’s song they hope to use as the theme of their show if they win. This energetic closing number gives each actor a chance to strut their stuff to the max, earning them a well-deserved standing ovation.

The Design Team features colorful Scenic Design by Mark Mendelson; Lighting Design by Andrew Schmedake; cutely appropriate Costume Design by Rebecca Carr; Sound Design by Christopher Moscatiello, Properties Design by Megan Trepani; Fight Choreography by Ned Mochel. Casting by Michael Donovan, Casting; Michael Donovan, CSA & Richie Ferris, CSA. The Production Stage Manager is Amelia Tacy.

Produced by Village Green Productions and Sami Kolko, Kid Gloves runs through Sunday, February 15, 2026 at The Skylight Theatre, 1816 1/2 N. Vermont Ave. in Los Feliz with performances on Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm; Sundays at 2pm. There will be no performances on Thursday, January 22 & Thursday, January 29. Ticket prices are $45.00. For tickets, please visit https://kidgloves.ludus.com

