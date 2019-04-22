Dan Lauria & Wendie Malick Star In THE GUYS At Theatricum Botanicum

The Guys - In tribute to our own first responders and brave Woolsey Fire fighters, Dan Lauria (This Is Us, The Wonder Years) and Wendie Malick (This Is Us, Just Shoot Me, Hot In Cleveland) star in the acclaimed two-hander by Anne Nelson about the aftermath of the September 11 attacks. In Nelson's play. Nick, an FDNY captain who lost most of his men that day, and Joan, a writer who helps Nick prepare their eulogies, discover friendship and a shared love for the spirit of New York City.



The performance will take place on the main stage of Theatricum's beautiful outdoor amphitheater in Topanga, and will include pre-show drinks and hors d'oeuvres in the Theatricum gardens, as well as a silent auction with exclusive getaways, gifts and experiences.



The event is a benefit for the artistic and educational programming at Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum. A portion of the proceeds will also go to Los Angeles Fire Station #69, which serves Topanga and Pacific Palisades, and to Lost Hills/Malibu Sheriff's Station.





Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum

1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd

Topanga, CA 90290

(midway between Pacific Coast Highway and the Ventura Freeway)



HOW:

(310) 455-3723 or www.Theatricum.com/theGuys



TICKETS*:

• General Admission: $175

• VIP: $250 (includes reserved parking, reserved seating, and a post-performance "meet & greet" with the actors)





