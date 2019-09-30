Crystal Bush Takes Addiction-Redemption Solo Show CHRISSY METH To Binge Fringe Festival

Actress Crystal Bush explores her personal story of addiction and redemption in her celebrated new original solo show CHRISSY METH - A Dance with the Devil and the Journey Back to Self, at the Santa Monica Playhouse presents The BFF Binge Fringe Festival of Free Theatre Event on October 25th.

Bush recently premiered CHRISSY METH at the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival, earning the Encore Producers Award and a special repeat performance. In addition, she was nominated for the Diverse Diva Award presented by the Los Angeles Woman's Theatre Festival.

In CHRISSY METH, Bush brings to life over 20 characters as she weaves us through a profound story, centered around "Crystal", a motherless child growing up in the western suburbs of Chicago. Not only does Crystal face the racially oppressive construct of her world, she also finds herself stumbling from one abusive relationship to the next, pushing her into a deep drug addiction. Somehow, from the depths, of being lost forever, she finds hope and begins to put the pieces back together.

Through the use of song, multimedia, humor and multiple characters, Crystal explores, questions and challenges beliefs and social mores surrounding identity, and self-esteem while showing that it's never too late to comeback and find one's self-worth.

To direct and help develop CHRISSY METH, Bush teamed up with Jessica Lynn Johnson, recipient of Best National Solo Artist Award and respected solo show specialist.

Almost 16 years since Bush reclaimed her life, she is excited to now share her story. Bush adds, "Digging up the past was very painful and sad at times during the process. My experiences during my years of addiction wasn't pretty. But I believe the evolution to becoming a beautifully strong and compassionate woman and artist is a story that needs to be told."

Early on, Bush proved a stand-out on the stages of her Chicago hometown, earning the Black Theatre Alliance Award for her role in the acclaimed production of For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is Enuf. She took her talents to Sacramento, CA, performing on the Delta King River Boat Theatre as Belle in A Christmas Carol; and at the Sacramento Performing Arts Center in A Piece of My Heart, a role that would prove one of her favorites portraying the true-life events of Officer Steele while serving during the Viet Nam war. From there, it was a natural jump to San Francisco, where she performed in numerous theatre productions throughout the Bay Area. Most notably, she appeared at the Berkeley Rep Theatre in Passing Strange, Big River at the Willows, Ragtime at Broadway by the Bay and Book of Days at TheatreWorks. More recently, she starred as the desperate parent of a sickly child in Katie Letien's emotional play, 17th Floor, premiering at the 2018 Hollywood Fringe Festival.

With a solid foundation in theatre, Bush jumped into the film, TV and digital arenas. Today, audiences can watch her on Netflix opposite veteran actor Stephen Baldwin in the independent faith-based film, God's Club; and in a tale of humanity in the heart wrenching Death Row tale Dead Women Walking, available on Blackpills.

"CHRISSY METH - A Dance with the Devil and the Journey Back to Self"

The BFF Binge Fringe Festival of Free Theatre Event

Date/Time: Friday, October 25th @9:30pm

Location: Santa Monica Playhouse - The Other Space (1211 4th St, Santa Monica, CA 90401)

FREE Tickets/Info: https://www.santamonicaplayhouse.com/thebff.html

Follow Crystal Bush on Instagram: @IamCrystalBush

Twitter: @WholisticUrbi

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CrystalBushActress





