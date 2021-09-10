Corky Hale and Tricia Tahara Will Lead TWO MRS. STOLLERS at the Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood

Legendary pianist-jazz harpist-singer Corky Hale and popular young vocalist Tricia Tahara will join forces for "The Two Mrs. Stollers" on Wed., Sept. 29 at the Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood.

Hale has been married for more than 50 years to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame great Mike Stoller of Leiber-Stoller, and Tahara is the wife of Stoller's son Peter.

Joining them will be musical director Michael Arrom, Lyman Medeiros on bass, John Ciodini on guitar, and Gene Coye and drums.

Hale is the subject of a recent biography, "Corky Hale Uncorked," and is the only woman to serve as pianist and musical director for Billie Holiday. She has performed at the White House with Tony Bennett, soloed with Barbra Streisand at the Hollywood Bowl and Central Park, and with George Michael at Royal Albert Hall. She has also played and/or recorded with Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Peggy Lee, Nat King Cole, Liberace, Anita O'Day, June Christy, Roberta Flack, Melissa Manchester, Judy Collins, Mel Torme, Chet Baker, Joe Williams, Benny Carter, and numerous others, and is generally considered to be the most accomplished jazz harpist in the world. She made her Carnegie Hall debut in 2007 as piano soloist with the New York Pops Orchestra and was among the stars at the 2011 Mary Lou Williams Women in Jazz Festival at the Kennedy Center.

Tahara was raised in Detroit on an eclectic mix of rock, pop, opera and Broadway. She honed her classical technique at the University of Michigan and developed her jazz chops at the Berklee College of Music in Boston. Her debut album "Secrets," with trumpeter Wallace Roney and an all-star jazz group, has won acclaim from numerous jazz critics.

The Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood. The phone for reservations and information is 323-466-2210.