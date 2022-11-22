Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Conundrum Theatre Company Presents RENT At The Broadwater

Jonathan Larson's RENT follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York's Lower East Side.

Nov. 22, 2022  

Burbank-based Conundrum Theatre Company is continuing its inaugural season with Jonathan Larson's RENT. The show runs Thursday December 8th to Sunday December 11th and Thursday December 15th through Sunday December 18th at The Broadwater Main Stage in Hollywood.

Based loosely on Puccini's La Boheme, Jonathan Larson's RENT follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York's Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. The physical and emotional complications of the disease pervade the lives of Roger, Mimi, Tom and Angel. Maureen deals with her chronic infidelity through performance art; her partner, Joanne, wonders if their relationship is worth the trouble. Benny has sold out his Bohemian ideals in exchange for a hefty income and is on the outs with his former friends. Mark, an aspiring filmmaker, feels like an outsider to life in general. How these young bohemians negotiate their dreams, loves and conflicts provides the narrative thread to this groundbreaking musical.

The show's experienced production team is comprised of Jordan Kaiser (Director), Jonny Perl (Music Director), Katie Kaiser (Choreographer), Nikki Yates (Assistant Director), Marissa Messina (Production Manager), Felicia Cantu (Stage Manager), Nia Heinrich and Diana Gomez (Costume Designers), Katie Iannitello (Set Designer), Angelique Fustukjian and Ryver Townsend (Prop Designers), Hayden Kirschbaum (Lighting Designer), Adrián Genesius Barrón (Intimacy Coordinator), Jess Jani (Graphic Designer and Marketing Lead), and Iah Bearden-Vrai (Photographer/Videographer).

There are two talented casts in Conundrum Theatre Company's RENT, including artists from Burbank and the greater Los Angeles area.

The cast performing December 8th, 10th, 16th, and 18th features Wayne Remington (Mark Cohen), Blake Rhiner (Roger Davis), Michael Neely (Tom Collins), Adrian Ayala (Benjamin Coffin III), Richy Mike (Angel Dumott Schunard), Bimei Flores (Mimi Marquez), Nikki Yates (Maureen Johnson), and Jalana Phillips (Joanne Jefferson), and A'Shug Irie, Angelique Fustukjian, Blossom Chandler, Iah Bearden-Vrai, Ingrid Tous, Katie Bell, Katie Iannitello, Matthew Namik, Megan Falcone, Nick Block, Spencer Pearlman, and Tori Swick performing in the ensemble.

The cast performing December 9th, 11th, 15th, and 17th features Bryan Snodgrass (Mark Cohen), Mike Bowers (Roger Davis), Ignoisco Miles (Tom Collins), Whitney Vigil (Benjamin Coffin III), Giovanni Ayala-Martinez (Angel Dumott Schunard), Kylie Buckles-Hall (Mimi Marquez), Ashleigh Kennealy (Maureen Johnson), and Christina Carrera (Joanne Jefferson), and Adrián Genesius Barrón, Alexander Reaves, Alleanna Torres, Brock Birkner, Cassandra Caruso, Dilcia Guzman, Gabriella Beltrano, Haley Silver, Jack Filsinger, Jenn Strom, Mara Greene, and Shawn Rios performing in the ensemble.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2211078®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fconundrumrent.brownpapertickets.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. The Broadwater Main Stage follows the city of Los Angeles guidance regarding COVID-19.

Content Warning: Please be advised that RENT includes mature content and may not be suitable for young children.

Conundrum Theatre Company's mission is to generate opportunities for experienced actors with traditional day jobs to create, produce, and perform in innovative, high-quality theatrical productions in Los Angeles County while building a collaborative, diverse community of writers and actors. www.conundrumtheatreco.com




