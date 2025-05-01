Cinthya Carmona To Star In I HOPE YOU'RE HAVING FUN IN HELL, DAD At Hollywood Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix's Pretty Smart and Greenhouse Academy scene stealer Cinthya Carmona will star in the razor-sharp and scathing family satire I Hope You're Having Fun in Hell, Dad, centering around a wealthy family's reaction to the death of their powerful and deeply flawed patriarch, premiering at the Hollywood Fringe Festival in June.

The multifaceted actress, most recently seen as Chiquis Rivera in the Vix+ Jenni Rivera biopic Jenni, plays Chelsea, who reluctantly attends the funeral of her father, a successful businessman and a pillar of the community. Or in Chelsea's perspective, a lying, cheating asshole. You see, Chelsea would rather swim in a pool with hungry sharks than spend an evening with the self-centered narcissists she calls family, but, alas... her mother wants her there for the photo op.

The play, which received an honorable mention by the festival, hails from writer/director Adriana Martínez Barrón, a former Netflix and CBS development executive who came up working with comedy pros Eva Longoria, Eugenio Derbez and Sofia Vergara.

This predominantly Latinx play also stars Jill-Michele Meleán (MADtv, Reno 911, HBOmax's Comedy Chingonas and Amazon Prime's White/Latina) as Jane, Chelsea's impossible to please mother; Cece Rogina (Paramount+ Mexico's Harina) as Lizzy, Chelsea's older, perfect sister; and Ryan Padilla (Tubi's Prepare to Die) as Junior, Chelsea's founder/DJ/influencer younger brother.

Rounding up the cast are Sara Portillo as Destini, Chelsea's father's mistress; Dulce Valencia (Lifetime's Her America, Apple TV+'s "Dear..." ) as Mary, Chelsea's other sister; Sofia Yepes (The Low End Theory, which she also co-wrote and produced) as Vanessa, Chelsea's father's other mistress; Mike Rubin as Moy, Chelsea's father's attorney; and Savina and Serena Perey as Sherlyn and Sharon, Chelsea's other, other sisters.

This biting comedic play in the tone of Succession or This Is Where I Leave You, shines for its snappy mordacious dialogue and a keen understanding of dysfunctional family dynamics and will keep you at the edge of your seat with hilarious and unexpected turns as well as poignant moments of true connection. Martínez Barrón produces through her Drama Queen Films banner with Carmona and Alan Luna serving as executive producers.

You can catch the limited performances for the Hollywood Fringe Festival at the Let Live Theater @ The Actors Company (916 N Formosa Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046) on Friday June 6 2025 at 9:00 PM, Sunday June 8 2025 at 3:00 PM, Thursday June 12 2025 at 7:00 PM, Sunday June 15 2025 at 10:00 AM, Wednesday June 18 2025 at 5:00 PM, Saturday June 21 2025 at 8:30 PM, Sunday June 22 2025 at 3:00 PM, Monday June 23 2025 at 9:00 PM, and Wednesday June 25 2025 at 5:00 PM.

