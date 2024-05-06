Christian McLaughlin''s TRUMPERY Opens at Hollywood Fringe in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In a world where national news headlines often seem like parodies a la SPY magazine & The Onion, playwright Christian McLaughlin invites audiences on a wild and irreverent voyage of the damned with his latest production Trumpery.

Directed by novelist and Emmy-winning TV scribe McLaughlin, known for co-writing the award-winning Fringe Fest breakout hit Meet & Greet (with Stan Zimmerman), Trumpery exposes the inner workings of America’s most powerful, dysfunctional clan via an absurdly plausible scenario: Ex-President Donald has commandeered his daughter’s yacht to flee prosecution, accompanied by his immediate family and an unexpected stowaway. As the night progresses and tensions rise, a game of Two Truths & A Lie becomes the catalyst for inflaming rivalries, testing loyalties and revealing scandalous secrets as titillating as they are horrific.

McLaughlin's venom-spiked script skewers its infamous real characters, weaving truth and satire into a raunchy tapestry of deep dysfunction, malignant narcissism and unfiltered, convulsive comedy. Due to mature themes and “appallingly insensitive dialogue”, Trumpery is recommended for audiences aged 16 and over.

"After surviving a deadly pandemic and a brutal WGA strike, I decided to weaponize my one marketable skill – writing vicious jokes – to help save our imperiled democracy….and much more importantly, my career," says McLaughlin. "In these COVID-addled times, coming out to see original work is a big ask, so I want to prove that live theater can offer way more laughs than a normal night at home stoned and streaming. Which we’ll get you right back to," he adds, “with our breezy running time of just 75 minutes.”

The experienced comedic cast includes John “Love Connie” Cantwell, Lauren Howard Hayes, Felix Pire, Tatjana Vujovic, Austin Walker and Natalie Whittle

Trumpery will run from June 8 to June 28 at The Actors Company, located at 906 N. Formosa Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90046.

