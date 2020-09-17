Chance Theater Cancels SIGNIFICANT OTHER And FANCY NANCY

These are the fourth and fifth productions to be canceled since the COVID-19 shutdown began.

Chance Theater, Anaheim's official resident theater company, is sad to announce that the upcoming productions of Significant Other and Fancy Nancy, The Musical have been canceled.

According to Founding Artist and Managing Director, Casey Long, "The health and well-being of our patrons, artists, and volunteers is our top priority. We have concluded after careful discussion regarding the guidelines from CDC and the state government in regards to COVID-19, that it is in our community's best interest to cancel these two productions and remain shut down until we can safely reopen."

These are the fourth and fifth productions to be canceled since the COVID-19 shutdown began on March 13th. In addition to these shows, the Chance has also canceled their community fundraiser, four readings and workshops that were part of its OTR New Works Series, and numerous community events. Chance Theater's teen summer programs -- Teens Speak Up and Spectrum Speak Up -- were moved to an online format and were actually able to accommodate a higher number of students since enrollment was expanded to the entire country.

Due to the high loss of revenue from these canceled productions and other events, Chance Theater has increased the fundraising goal for its "Make Them Hear You" fundraising campaign to $300,000. The funds that are raised will help to maintain the facilities at the Bette Aitken theater arts Center until it can be safely reopened in accordance with CDC health guidelines. The success of this campaign will also help ensure that the Chance can retain its staff, which is imperative if it hopes to immediately resume producing live theater once the shutdown has ended.

To ensure the success of the "Make Them Hear You" campaign, generous friends of the Chance have stepped forward to match every dollar donated until the $300,000 goal is met. The Chance wants to effusively thank Bette & Wylie Aitken, Susan Bowman & Freddie Greenfield, Sophie & Larry Cripe, Guy W. Marr, Rachelle Menaker & Eddie Schuller, and Laurie Smits Staude.

For more details about - or to make a donation to - Chance Theater's "Make Them Hear You" Campaign, visit www.ChanceTheater.com/hearme.

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You