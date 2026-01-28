Chalomot Productions Unveils Cast for THE LAST FIVE YEARS in Los Angeles

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chalomot Productions has revealed the full cast for its production of The Last Five Years, to be presented at the Hudson Theatres Backstage.

The cast features Sean Yves Lessard as Jamie Wellerstein and Cat Rojo as Cathy Hiatt, with Corydon Melgoza and Sophia Konat understudying the roles of Jamie and Cathy, respectively. Understudy performances will be announced soon.

Experience a journey of love and lost connection in The Last Five Years. Written by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County), this contemporary musical masterpiece explores what it means to fall in and out of love in the whirlwind of New York City life.

Jamie, an author with a career on the rise, starts at the first kiss and moves forward. Cathy, a struggling actress, starts at the breakup and moves backward. Their timelines cross only once, on their wedding day. Through this unique narrative structure, a critically acclaimed and wondrous score, and two powerhouse performances, The Last Five Years tells the story of two fiercely flawed humans and their relationship in just 90 minutes.