Theatre 40 To Present ONE-ACTS OF LOVE

Theatre 40 will present ONE-ACTS OF LOVE, a program of staged readings featuring six short plays exploring different dimensions of love. The event will take place at the Mary Levin Cutler Theatre in Beverly Hills and will bring together works that examine relationships ranging from the absurd to the deeply personal.

The program will include Loving Them by David Hunt Stafford, Love by the Book by Jay Woelfel, Mind-Field by John Strysik, Connections by Steven Perros, Small Personal Items by David Datz, and Dracula, My Love, an excerpt from a full-length play by Syrie James. Each piece approaches the theme of love from a distinct perspective, offering a range of tones and styles across the evening.

The staged readings will be presented on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. at the Mary Levin Cutler Theatre, located at 241 South Moreno Drive in Beverly Hills, on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. The event is non-ticketed, with no reservations required, and a suggested donation of $10 will be accepted.

Free underground parking is available via the driveway at the intersection of Durant and Moreno Drives. Theatre 40 is the nonprofit professional theatre company of Beverly Hills.