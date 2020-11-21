Center Theatre Group's Live From The KDT Series Continues With MOJADA and ELECTRICIDAD

The multicamera, virtually produced reading of Luis Alfaro's "Mojada" premieres Friday, November 20 and "Electricidad" premieres Sunday, November 22, both at 5 p.m. Pacific. Along with "Oedipus El Rey," these modern adaptations of Greek tragedies complete "The Greek Trilogy of Luis Alfaro" which is presented on Center Theatre Group's Digital Stage in partnership with The Getty. Each reading is free to the public and will be available on demand until January 20, 2021. For more information or to watch the readings, please visit www.centertheatregroup.org/digitalstage/digital-stage/luis-alfaros-trilogy/.

Directed by Juliette Carrillo, the cast of "Mojada" features Jordan Galindo, Estela Garcia, Justin Huen, Adriana Sevahn Nichols, Sabina Zúñiga Varela, VIVIS, Melinna Bobadilla and Peter Mendoza.

After a harrowing journey across the Mexican-American border, the couple has made it safely to the States, where they can work toward a better life for their family. While Jason is convinced the future looks bright, Medea fears a darker fate as they face the challenges of living without documentation. Luis Alfaro's "Mojada" blends Euripides' classic with Mexican folklore to examine the tragedy behind America's immigration system and the destiny of one family caught in its grip. Medea and Jason have escaped the worst.

Directed by Laurie Woolery, the cast of "Electricidad" features Esperanza America, Sal Lopez, Sandra Marquez, Alma Martinez, Catalina Maynard, Sarita Ocón, Gabriela Ortega, Rose Portillo, Eddie Ruiz, Marlene Montes, Geoff Rivas, Sabina Zúñiga Varela and Lucy Rodriguez.

Luis Alfaro's "Electricidad" transports Sophocles' "Electra" to the Los Angeles barrios, to explore violence, loss and redemption through the lens of this age-old tragedy. In the days following the murder of her father by her mother, Electricidad is committed to vengeance. To get it, she'll need her brother, Orestes, to return from Las Vegas and help her finish the job. "Electricidad" was previously produced at the Mark Taper Forum in 2005.

Produced as part of Center Theatre Group's Live from the KDT, "The Greek Trilogy of Luis Alfaro" transplants themes of the ancient Greek tragedies into the streets of Los Angeles, giving voice to the concerns of the Chicanx and wider Latinx communities. From performances around the world including celebrated runs at the Mark Taper Forum, Public Theater, Getty Villa and Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Alfaro's electric adaptations question the role that citizens and community play in social issues facing us all today. All three readings are performed in English with Spanish captioning available.

