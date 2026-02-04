Center Theatre Group to Showcase Spring/Summer 2026 CTG:FWD Lineup

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Center Theatre Group announces CTG:FWD programming for the spring and summer of 2026, featuring a special return engagement of GUAC at the Kirk Douglas Theatre, the return of MUSE/IQUE with two new concerts at the Mark Taper Forum, and ¡SÍ SE PUEDE!, a world premiere play that will tour throughout Los Angeles.

After a very successful run last fall, GUAC, written and performed by Manuel Oliver, returns to the Kirk Douglas Theatre for three weeks of performances only from April 28 to May 17, 2026. GUAC is co-written by James Clements and directed and produced by Michael Cotey. The show is presented in association with Change the Ref and is executive produced by Patricia Oliver. This special return engagement of GUAC is made possible through the generous support of CTG board member and supporters Aliza Karney Guren and Marc Guren. “We were absolutely blown away by Manuel's performance in GUAC and the powerful and moving tribute to his son,” said Aliza Guren. “By the time I spread the word to all my friends, the show had already sold out! When we heard there was an opportunity to bring it back to Los Angeles, we jumped at the chance to lend our support. Make sure you get your tickets soon before this run sells out too!”

Critically acclaimed, the show is a fearless, funny, and deeply moving theatrical tour-de-force about a father turned activist seven years after his son Joaquín "Guac" Oliver was killed in the Parkland school shooting. GUAC became completely sold out during its run last fall, and this return engagement allows those who were not able to secure tickets to experience Oliver tell his own, true story, as he channels his love, loss, and rage into a powerful force for change. From pepperoni bacon pizza to air guitar solos, Oliver paints a vivid, unforgettable portrait of a vibrant life cut short—and a father's relentless fight for a better future.

This spring and summer, CTG: FWD also offers the return of MUSE/IQUE with two concerts at the Mark Taper Forum, this time expanding to offer performances over two weekends. The theme of the 2026 MUSE/IQUE Season is Where the Heart is – 250 Years of American Music and Innovation.

In Back to Oz, MUSE/IQUE explores all things Oz, from The Wonderful Wizard, to The Wiz, to Wicked, with performances running April 17 to 26. The journey to Oz and its band of characters is an American fairytale that has been reimagined time and time again, representing the underdog and radical hope in the face of fear. The concert will feature DC6 Singers Collective and the MUSE/IQUE Orchestra—with additional artists to be announced.

Then, from July 11 to 19, MUSE/IQUE presents Defiantly Joni—A Singer-Songwriter Bares Her Soul featuring the MUSE/IQUE Orchestra—also with additional artists to be announced. Joni Mitchell revolutionized American songwriting, paving a path for future musicians to take ownership of their artistry. Joni is defiant, an artist who has always prioritized her authenticity over compromise.

MUSE/IQUE is a member-supported, nonprofit performing arts organization that creates transformative musical adventures and illuminates the music that shapes our lives. By reimagining the traditional format of the live classical orchestral experience, Artistic Director Rachael Worby seamlessly blends musical performances with researched curation. Their mission is to build empathy and expand imaginations through transformative live events and strong partnerships with fellow nonprofit organizations in Pasadena and the greater Los Angeles area.

Finally, Center Theatre Group presents a new touring show under the CTG:FWD banner–¡SÍ SE PUEDE! – which will receive its world premiere March 19 to April 18 in venues across Los Angeles. Written by Eliana Pipes and directed by Sara Guerrero, ¡SÍ SE PUEDE! follows trailblazing activist, Dolores Huerta, on her journey to improve conditions for farm workers. From co-founding the United Farmworkers with Cesar Chavez and Larry Itliong, to boycotts, marches, and high-stakes negotiations—her unwavering commitment to justice changed the course of history. Through a blend of movement, music, and actos inspired by El Teatro Campesino, experience the powerful transformation that happens when we come together to demand change.

The cast features Juan De La Cruz, Brandon Santos English, Sol King Joun, Monica Joelle Ortiz, and Myrna Velasco.

The creative team includes Melani Falcon (Sound Designer), Dylan Dolson Gonzalez (Assistant Stage Manager), Jesus Hurtado (Scenic/Prop Designer), Joe Maldonado (Stage Manager), Ivette Tello (Costume Designer), Moises Vazquez (Composer), and Victor Vazquez, CSA (Casting Director, X Casting).

As part of CTG's commitment to its Angeleno community, ¡SÍ SE PUEDE! is coming to a neighborhood near you. At community spaces, libraries, and schools across Los Angeles, community members will experience this captivating story–created by and for Angelenos. Created in collaboration with local writers and theatremakers, the tour uplifts and reflects the people, events, and themes important to Los Angeles.

¡SÍ SE PUEDE! is generously supported by Eastside Arts Initiative, Blue Shield, The City of Culver City Cultural Affairs Commission, and the CTG Affiliates. A special thank you to CTG's partners at Los Angeles Public Library, LA County Library, City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks, and the County of Los Angeles.

For more information, visit CTGLA.ORG/SiSePuede. To learn about how to bring this show to your school, library, or community space, email Education@CTGLA.org.

“As we settle into the new year, I'm thrilled to announce our CTG:FWD offerings for spring and summer 2026—a lineup that brings back beloved audience favorites alongside a world premiere made for Los Angeles,” said CTG's Brindell & Milton Gottlieb Artistic Director Snehal Desai. “If you were lucky enough to experience GUAC the first time around, you already know it's one of the most powerful and unforgettable evenings you can have in the theatre. And if you missed it—don't make that mistake twice! I'm so happy to welcome Manny and Patricia back to the Douglas, with enormous thanks to our supporters and friends Aliza Karney Guren and Marc Guren for helping make this return engagement possible.”

Desai continued, “I'm also incredibly excited to welcome Rachael and the MUSE/IQUE team back to the Taper for two more exhilarating concert experiences. This time, they explore music inspired by The Wizard of Oz and the extraordinary work of the iconic Joni Mitchell. These concerts have become such audience favorites that we're expanding each into a two-weekend run—so come join us as MUSE/IQUE once again brings audiences to their feet at the Taper.”

Desai concluded, “One of my priorities at CTG has been creating work that is not only seen on our stages but also goes out into our beautiful city. I am proud to announce our first touring show, ¡Sí Se Puede!, which brings the story of the fearless and tenacious advocate for the people, Dolores Huerta, to life in a new touring production that will visit schools, libraries, and community spaces across Los Angeles. It's a love letter to Angelenos, created by Angelenos, and we can't wait for you to experience ¡Sí Se Puede! when it arrives in your part of our beautiful city."

GUAC, MUSE/IQUE, and ¡SÍ SE PUEDE! are all part of CTG:FWD which began with theatrical special events, community gatherings, and legacy projects–and has expanded to include an eclectic offering of plays and musicals at Center Theatre Group venues and throughout Los Angeles.

CTG:FWD programming at the Mark Taper Forum is made possible through the generous support of the S. Mark Taper Foundation. Additional funding is provided by gifts to the Artistic Director Discretionary Fund. Tickets and information are available at CenterTheatreGroup.org.

Center Theatre Group, one of the nation's preeminent arts and cultural organizations, is Los Angeles' leading not-for-profit theatre company, which, under the leadership of Artistic Director Snehal Desai, Managing Director / CEO Meghan Pressman, and Producing Director Douglas C. Baker, programs the Mark Taper Forum and the Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles, and the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City. Center Theatre Group is one of the country's leading producers of ambitious new works through commissions and world premiere productions and a leader in interactive community engagement and education programs that reach across generations, demographics, and circumstances to serve Los Angeles. Founded in 1967, Center Theatre Group has produced more than 700 productions across its three stages, including such iconic shows as Zoot Suit; Angels in America; The Kentucky Cycle; Biloxi Blues; Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992; Children of a Lesser God; Curtains; The Drowsy Chaperone; 9 to 5: The Musical; and Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo. CenterTheatreGroup.org

The S. Mark Taper Foundation, founded in 1989, is a private family foundation dedicated to enhancing the quality of people's lives by supporting nonprofit organizations and their work in our communities. The S. Mark Taper Foundation is committed to grantmaking that aligns with the values of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Bank of America is Center Theatre Group's 2025/26 “One CTG” Season Sponsor. Bank of America believes in the power of the arts to help economies thrive, to educate and enrich societies, and to create greater cultural understanding. For over 20 years, the company has supported Center Theatre Group's innovative Education and Community Partnerships programs and world-class productions.