Nearly Average Wrestling To Present NAW OR NEVER At The Elysian Theatre

Nearly Average Wrestling (NAW), a live comedy brand combining stand-up, improvisation, and professional wrestling, will present its monthly show NAW or Never on Friday, February 13 at 9:30 p.m. at The Elysian Theatre.

The project was created by actor, comedian, and writer Shane Hartline, whose screen credits include The Pitt, Station 19, and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Nearly Average Wrestling draws on the growing crossover between comedy and professional wrestling fandom, combining theatrical performance with improvisational comedy.

Each installment of NAW or Never features a rotating structure that incorporates audience participation. Attendees are invited to place their names into a drawing for the opportunity to perform a one-minute wrestling-style promo onstage as part of what the show describes as a “Smack Talk Open Mic.” A panel of comedians and wrestlers then responds with improvised commentary and character-driven feedback.

The February 13 lineup includes Jeremiah Watkins, Sethward, Shane Hartline, Jay Washington, Effy, Martin Morrow, Brad Stoll, Shane Haste, Peter Avalon, Peter Murphy, Brian James O’Connell, Leroy Patterson, Kyle Helf, Ben Kaplan, and Bobby Ramos, with additional performers appearing throughout the evening.

Nearly Average Wrestling maintains an ongoing presence online through social media and video platforms, where clips and trailers from previous performances are available.

Tickets and additional information for NAW or Never are available through The Elysian Theatre.