Center Theatre Group Offers THE LAST SHIP Ticket Special To Union Members

Center Theatre Group salutes local union members with an exclusive ticket offer to Sting's acclaimed musical, "The Last Ship," starring and featuring original music and lyrics by 17-time Grammy Award winner Sting.

Set in the shipbuilding town where he was born and raised, the production showcases the strength and resilience of those working in the labor industry. To honor their contributions, members of all creative and labor unions can purchase $49 tickets (regularly $90 - $120) to attend a performance on Friday, January 17 or Friday, January 24. "The Last Ship" will run at the Ahmanson Theatre January 14 through February 16, 2020.

Union members can purchase their tickets in advance at CenterTheatreGroup.org using promo code UNION or they may purchase tickets in-person at the Center Theatre Group Box Office. Union members must show their Union ID (or equivalent) at the Box Office when picking up their tickets.

Sting will star as shipyard foreman, Jackie White, and will perform the role at every performance. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

"The Last Ship," inspired by Sting's 1991 album "The Soul Cages" and his own childhood experiences, tells the story of a community amid the demise of the shipbuilding industry in Tyne and Wear, with the closure of the Swan Hunter shipyard.

When a sailor named Gideon Fletcher returns home after 17 years at sea, tensions between past and future flare in both his family and his town. The local shipyard, around which the community has always revolved, is closing and no one knows what will come next, only that a half-built ship towers over the terraces. With the engine fired and pistons in motion, picket lines are drawn as foreman Jackie White (Sting) and his wife Peggy fight to hold their community together in the face of the gathering storm.





