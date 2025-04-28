Center Theatre Group Names Snehal Desai as Brindell & Milton Gottlieb Artistic Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Center Theatre Group has been awarded a final gift from the Brindell Roberts Gottlieb Estate that creates the naming of the artistic head of the organization as the Brindell & Milton Gottlieb Artistic Director.

“Snehal Desai will hold the title as the Brindell & Milton Gottlieb Artistic Director in recognition of the extraordinary resources and tremendous service that the Gottliebs provided to Center Theatre Group over the past quarter century,” said Center Theatre Group Board President Amy R. Forbes.

“Two years ago, I was honored to be named just the third Artistic Director in Center Theatre Group’s storied history,” said Desai. “And now, I am grateful to be the first artistic leader to be called the Brindell & Milton Gottlieb Artistic Director. The Gottliebs and I both strongly believed in the transcendental power of the arts, and I could not be prouder to represent this belief and carry on their legacy here at CTG.”

Brindell Roberts Gottlieb joined the Center Theatre Group Board of Directors in 1999. She became an Emeritus member in 2021. Together, Brindell and Milton chaired the CTG Act Two Campaign, contributing five million dollars for the renovation of the Mark Taper Forum completed just after its fortieth year in 2008. Brindell passed away in the fall of 2024, predeceased by Milton in 2006.

Altogether, Brindell and Milton provided over twenty-five years of support, and contributed well over ten million dollars to Center Theatre Group, one of the largest and most meaningful commitments in the history of the organization.

Forbes added, “It is in the spirit of that leadership, not just to Center Theatre Group, but to the artistic fabric of the Los Angeles community at large, that this naming gift is bestowed. Brindell lived to be 100 – and was able to celebrate her centenary knowing what this gift has meant to Center Theatre Group and beyond. As such, we are now able to celebrate both Brindell and Milton, and their extraordinary generosity when we identify our artistic director.”

Meghan Pressman, Center Theatre Group Managing Director/CEO said, “Brindell and Milton Gottlieb completely believed in the place that Center Theatre Group and that theatre and music play in the lifeblood of not just arts goers, but all of our city. With this gesture, we are always reminded that artistic leadership does not come only from those that create the arts, but also from the leaders and supporters who help make art possible.”

The new Artistic Director title was announced on April 27 during Center Theatre Group’s ONE LA celebration. The event was held at venues across The Music Center campus, including the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, the Mark Taper Forum, and the Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center. The focus of the evening was on celebrating the Los Angeles community and the artists who call it home. The announcement came during the dinner portion of the event, which also featured a paddle raise to raise much needed funds to help support CTG’s Education and Community Partnerships programming, which impact thousands of Angelenos every year. After the dinner, guests were treated to a one-night-only show at the Mark Taper Forum, dedicated to those affected by the wildfires, and featuring appearances by Snehal Desai, Meghan Pressman, Michael Urie, Patrick Ball, Gina Torres, The Jim Henson Company’s Puppet Up!, the cast of American Idiot, MUSE/IQUE, and a special appearance by students from Eliot Arts Magnet school in Altadena performing a medley from Shrek The Musical JR. CTG had previously partnered with Eliot Arts on Student Matinee performances and other education opportunities, which is the kind of programming that funds raised during the paddle raise earlier in the evening go on to support. The evening concluded with a party on the plaza.

