Center Theatre Group Announces THEATRE SKILLS @ HOME

Center Theatre Group is announcing the newest addition to the Art Goes On project with Theatre Skills @ Home, a new series that taps into the deep pool of local theatre artists to offer brief theatre tutorials. Directors, designers, artists, artisans and crew will give tips on how to inject a little stage magic into the home. The opening videos feature fight director Edgar Landa ("Homebody/Kabul," "The Nether") teaching the art of stage fighting and costume designer Ann Closs-Farley ("Zoot Suit," "Women Laughing Alone With Salad") creating a fairy costume out of odds and ends that can be found at home. Each week a new video will be posted at CTGLA.org/SkillsAtHome.

"My social media newsfeed is filled with colleagues and friends trying new things," said Center Theatre Associate Artistic Director Lindsay Allbaugh. "They are giving themselves haircuts and trying new hair colors, baking sourdough bread (all the talk about starters!!), making soups, gardening and growing their own vegetables. And as a mom, my feed is also filled with parents looking for fun projects to do with their home-schooled children. So, as people seek to expand their horizons, who better to turn to than the theatremakers who have made a career of transforming bare stages into new worlds and letting us experiences lives we might have never lived."

Born out of the search for new ways to inspire conversation and build community around art - and what that can look like while stages are dark, the Art Goes On project gives audiences an opportunity to get to know members of the artistic community on a personal level. In addition to the Theatre Skills at Home series, the Art Goes On project includes the Artists Create series of videos produced in this time of social distancing by Center Theatre Group's family of artists, L.A. Theatre Speaks discussion series meant to help theatre creators come together to share ideas, strategize and support each other in these unprecedented times and Scenes from the Vault, a series of videos highlighting favorite moments from Center Theatre Group's history across its three stages. These series are available to view online at CTGLA.org/ArtGoesOn or at youtube.com/CTGLA with the hashtag #ScenesFromTheVault and #ArtGoesOn.





