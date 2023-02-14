Center Theatre Group Announces Community Events in Conjunction With KRISTINA WONG, SWEATSHOP OVERLORD

As Pulitzer Prize finalist and Los Angeles based writer/actor Kristina Wong continues the 2023 Kirk Douglas season with her hilarious and heartfelt one-person play, "Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord," Los Angeles audiences will have a variety of ways to engage with Wong and the community. A co-production with Center Theatre Group and East West Players, with additional support from the Skirball Cultural Center, "Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord" will play February 12 through March 15, 2023, with opening on February 15 in Culver City.

In the true spirit of the show, which speaks about human connection and the desire to create community, Kristina Wong will be doing post-performance discussions featuring guest panelists, including members of the Auntie Sewing Squad, for various community groups on the following dates: Friday, February 17 at 8 p.m., Saturday, February 18 at 2 p.m., Sunday, February 19 at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, February 22 at 8 p.m., Tuesday, February 28 at 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 8 at 8 p.m., and Saturday, March 11 at 2 p.m. Post-performance discussions offer an opportunity for the community gathered in the theatre to come together after the performance and get to the heart of the experience they just shared.

In addition to the post-performance discussions, audiences have the opportunity to attend an ACCESS Performance, American Express Card Member Performance, Student Matinees, and an L.A. Theatre Community night. Details about each event are below.

The community events include (in date order):

Post-Performance Discussions

8 p.m., February 17; 2 p.m., February 18; 6:30 p.m., February 19; 8 p.m., February 22; 8 p.m., February 28; 8 p.m., March 8; and 2 p.m., March 11, 2023.

Post-performance discussions offer an opportunity for the community gathered in the theatre to come together after the performance and get to the heart of the experience they just shared. Kristina Wong and a variety of special guests will have a Q&A after these select performances.

Student Matinees

10:45 a.m., February 21- 22, and March 1, 2023

Center Theatre Group partners with local educators to host students from the greater Los Angeles area for select performances across its three theatres, the Ahmanson Theatre, Mark Taper Forum, and Kirk Douglas Theatre. The goal is to collaborate with classroom teachers to provide young people access to high-quality, live professional theatre as a core part of their basic education, and to help them make meaningful connections between art and their lives. For more information about Student Matinees, visit CenterTheatreGroup.org/StudentMatinees.

American Express Card Member Performance

8 p.m., February 23, 2023

As American Express is the official card of Center Theatre Group, card members have access to exclusive offers including Card Member Performance opportunities. For "Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord," drink tickets will be given for the 8 p.m. performance on February 23. For more information about American Express offerings, visit CenterTheatreGroup.org/Amex.

L.A. Theatre Community Night

8 p.m., February 28, 2023

Los Angeles County theatre community members are invited to a special Los Angeles Theatre Community Night to support and celebrate "Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord." Kristina will be hosting a post-show reception and discussion about the creation of her one-woman show immediately following the performance. A special offer for $20 (regularly $30-55) is available when code LATHEATRE is used.

ACCESS Performance

2 p.m., March 11, 2023

Center Theatre Group's ACCESS program is committed to accessibility for all audiences. CTG offers a number of services to accommodate persons requiring mobility, vision, and hearing access. One Saturday matinee for every mainstage Center Theatre Group production is designated as an ACCESS performance. These performances are designed for patrons who are deaf, hard of hearing, blind, and/or have low vision. ACCESS performances offer American Sign Language interpretation, Open Captioning and Audio Description. For more information on the ACCESS program visit CenterTheatreGroup.org/Access.