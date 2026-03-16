The Groundlings Launch GROUNDLINGS ORIGINALS Digital Sketch Series

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The Groundlings will launch a new digital sketch series titled GROUNDLINGS ORIGINALS. The series will premiere on YouTube with new episodes every two weeks. Performers include members of The Groundlings Main Company.

The legendary comedy institution The Groundlings has announced the return of its digital sketch programming with the launch of GROUNDLINGS ORIGINALS, premiering March 17. New shorts will debut every two weeks on Tuesdays via the theatre’s YouTube channel and social media platforms.

The series will feature original, character-driven sketches created and performed by members of The Groundlings Main Company, continuing the company’s long-standing focus on developing comedic voices through ensemble-driven work.

Performers in the new round of shorts will include Julian Gant, Patty Guggenheim, Emily Pendergast, Kiel Kennedy, Echo Kellum, Leonard Robinson, Gaby Sandoval, Chris Kleckner, Erin Berry, Josh DuVendeck, Chase Rosenberg, Andres Parada, and others.

Founded in 1974, The Groundlings has served as a training ground for generations of comedians and actors, maintaining a reputation for bold, character-focused sketch comedy.

The first installment of GROUNDLINGS ORIGINALS will premiere March 17, with new sketches released every other Tuesday.