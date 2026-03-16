IAMA Theatre Company to Close 18th Season with ...BUT YOU COULD’VE HELD MY HAND'

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IAMA Theatre Company will conclude its 18th season with a workshop production of …BUT YOU COULD’VE HELD MY HAND, written by JuCoby Johnson and directed by H. Adam Harris. Performances will run June 4 through June 15 at Atwater Village Theatre.

The play is described as a poetic, non-linear exploration of identity and connection, following four Black friends across different stages of their lives. Moving between childhood and adulthood, the work traces the evolution of relationships through moments of intimacy, distance, and self-discovery.

Set against a backdrop of 1990s R&B and formative life experiences, the play examines themes of queerness, friendship, and chosen family. The story unfolds through shifting timelines, capturing milestones from childhood through adulthood as the characters navigate growth and change.