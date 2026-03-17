The Larking House and The Wayward Artist Will Present THE TRIAL OF JUDAS

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The Wayward Artist and The Larking Housew will present The Last Days of Judas Iscariot. Written by Stephen Adly Guirgis, the play runs from April 16-18 and 23-25 at 7:30 pm at The Wayward Artist in the Irvine United Congregational Church, 4915 Alton Parkway in Irvine.

“Producing this script in an actual place of worship has been a really unique experience for me,” said Director Lizzy McCabe, Executive Artistic Founder at The Larking House. “I grew up in the Catholic Church, and exploring how the built-in spirituality of the space affects our audience's experience of the play has been deeply personal and very eye-opening.”

Set in a gritty corner of Purgatory, this darkly funny and deeply provocative courtroom drama reexamines the ultimate betrayal as both saints and sinners take the stand, including Mother Teresa and Pontius Pilate himself. McCabe said the play is about the significance of forgiveness and how accepting or rejecting it can change the trajectory of one's fate.

“This special collaboration between our two daring theatre companies celebrates bold storytelling and fearless artistic partnership, which I'm very excited about,” added Craig Tyrl, Founder and Artistic Director at The Wayward Artist.

The Larking House Theatre Company's main objective is to create opportunities for emerging artists in our community. The theatre offers a home for local theatre artists through its Artistic Residency, expands development opportunities for playwrights, both local and global, through its flagship Playwrights' Intensives program, and produces original, never-before-seen plays in at least 50% of its season. The Larking House remains committed to championing bold new works and uplifting the voices of bright emerging artists.