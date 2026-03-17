Leigh Taylor-Young Stars in THE BEST BOARDING HOUSE IN DELAWARE at Electric Lodge

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The world premiere of The Best Boarding House in Delaware, a new play by acclaimed writer/director Marja-Lewis Ryan (The L Word; Generation Q, Henry Johnson), now playing through April 11 at The Electric Lodge Theater in Venice, CA. The production marks the long-awaited return to the stage of beloved actress Leigh Taylor-Young (Peyton Place, Soylent Green).

Leigh Taylor-Young is an Emmy Award winning actress whose career spans more than five decades across film, television, and stage. She rose to prominence with her acclaimed performance on the groundbreaking series Peyton Place and went on to deliver memorable roles in films such as Soylent Green and The Big Bounce, as well as popular television series including Dallas and Picket Fences (for which she received the Emmy award). Taylor-Young has built a body of work with lasting cultural impact, cementing her legacy as a respected and influential figure in American entertainment. She is thrilled to make her return to stage in this world-premiere play.

Inspired by the chilling true crimes of Dorothea Puente-who ran a social security scam out of her boarding house for seniors-The Best Boarding House in Delaware explores themes of trust, vulnerability, and survival. Ryan brings her signature emotional depth and human insight to a story that amounts to a haunting warning about the invisibility of older women in this country.

Ryan reunites with her frequent collaborators for this production, including actors Heidi Sulzman (One in the Chamber, Bugaboo and The Silent One, A Good Family, Dysnomia), Jessie Warner (Dysnomia), Michelle Gardner (Bugaboo and The Silent One), scenic designer Michael Fitzgerald (Henry Johnson), theater producers Joe DiSalvo and Edward N. Ryan; and film producer Chris Bender (History of Violence, Under The Silver Lake). Presented in association with Theatre of NOTE.

The Best Boarding House in Delaware continues Ryan's tradition of creating powerful, character-driven theater that blends true crime with intimate human storytelling. The production sheds light on loneliness and aging in America while centering the emotional lives of its characters.

Marja-Lewis Ryan served as the showrunner, EP, writer and director of Showtime's The L Word: Generation Q. She's an award-winning playwright and director known for her raw, deeply human storytelling and long-standing collaborations with a close-knit ensemble of actors and designers on plays such as One in the Chamber, A Good Family, Bugaboo and the Silent One, David Mamet's The Anarchist and Henry Johnson; and her films 6 Balloons and The Four-Faced Liar.