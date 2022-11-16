Celebrate Your Holiday Party With the Long Beach Symphony
On Saturday, December 17, Long Beach Symphony will once again deliver in its annual tradition of holiday favorites and sing-alongs. Enjoy conductor Morihiko Nakahara, the Long Beach Camerata Singers, and the Pops signature indoor picnicking, where audiences can bring their food, sweets, decorations, and libations to make this a true holiday party! Catering is also available.
Individual tickets start at $30; 3-Concert Subscriptions, $95; Call for discounted 10-seat tables!
The Long Beach Symphony Holiday Pops will perform on Saturday, December 17, at 8PM at the Long Beach Arena. Doors open at 6:30 for picnicking. Tickets and savings available at LongBeachSymphony.org or by calling (562) 436-3203, ext. 1.
This holiday season, Give the Gift of Music!
Upcoming Pops Series concerts include Holiday Pops (12/17/22), The Music of ABBA (2/25/23), BRAVO Broadway! (3/25/23), and A Night of Symphonic Rock Dance Party (5/20/23). Classical Series includes The Four Seasons (2/4/23), Carmina Burana (3/11/23),and An American in Paris (6/3/23).