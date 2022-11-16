Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Celebrate Your Holiday Party With the Long Beach Symphony

The Long Beach Symphony Holiday Pops will perform on Saturday, December 17, at 8PM at the Long Beach Arena.

Nov. 16, 2022  
On Saturday, December 17, Long Beach Symphony will once again deliver in its annual tradition of holiday favorites and sing-alongs. Enjoy conductor Morihiko Nakahara, the Long Beach Camerata Singers, and the Pops signature indoor picnicking, where audiences can bring their food, sweets, decorations, and libations to make this a true holiday party! Catering is also available.

Individual tickets start at $30; 3-Concert Subscriptions, $95; Call for discounted 10-seat tables!

The Long Beach Symphony Holiday Pops will perform on Saturday, December 17, at 8PM at the Long Beach Arena. Doors open at 6:30 for picnicking. Tickets and savings available at LongBeachSymphony.org or by calling (562) 436-3203, ext. 1.

This holiday season, Give the Gift of Music!

Upcoming Pops Series concerts include Holiday Pops (12/17/22), The Music of ABBA (2/25/23), BRAVO Broadway! (3/25/23), and A Night of Symphonic Rock Dance Party (5/20/23). Classical Series includes The Four Seasons (2/4/23), Carmina Burana (3/11/23),and An American in Paris (6/3/23).




