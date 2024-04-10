Celebrate Mother's Day with 25th Annual MOMENTUM PLACE at Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum will present MOMentum Place on Sunday, May 12. 12pm - 1:30pm and 2pm.

Every year on Mother’s Day, “MOMentum Place” creates a fantastical world of aerial and circus performers, dancers and musicians in the rustic outdoor amphitheater at the Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum. Bring your mother to honor the MOMentum in her life — always on the go for others. Now, she can sit back and relax and enjoy an uncommon afternoon of performance delights that are kid-friendly and full of surprises. For an extra treat, enjoy a scrumptious Mother’s Day brunch in the Theatricum gardens before the performance.

HOW TO PURCHASE TICKETS:



• Performance: $40

• Students with valid ID: $15

• Children 12 and under: $10

• Brunch: $40



Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum is an outdoor space terraced into the hillside of the rustic canyon. Audience members are advised to dress casually and bring cushions for bench seating.

