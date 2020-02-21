Celebrate Leap Day in Los Angeles!

Leap Day is Saturday, February 29, 2020. Check out some great events happening around Los Angeles!

Saturday, February 29 at 8 p.m. (and Sunday, March 1 at 3 p.m.)

Ballet BC's Romeo + Juliet



The Soraya

18111 Nordoff St., Northridge

thesoraya.org

The esteemed company from British Columbia, Ballet BC, premiered its new production of the classic tale to rave reviews in 2018, and The Soraya will proudly launch the first U.S. tour of the lauded production, Romeo + Juliet. The timeless tale of two star-crossed lovers features new choreography by Medhi Walerski, one of the most innovative dance makers today. It is set to the well-known 1938 score by composer Sergei Prokofiev.

Walerski explains the inspiration for his new choreography: "Just what Prokofiev wrote, it's genius and it's so profound and it's so beautiful. It's something that really reaches your heart and soul, deeply."In a first for Ballet BC, the new full-length work delves into a thought-provoking retelling of the classic that resonates today, capturing audiences with its deeply human story and enduring themes of love and family.

Two Performances on LEAP DAY: Saturday, Feb 29: 4:30 p.m. & 8 p.m.

LA: Now thru March 8 | OC: March 18 - April 19; various performance times

Cirque du Soleil's VOLTA



Los Angeles: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

Orange County: OC Fair and Event Center, Costa Mesa

https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/volta

Cirque du Soleil returns to Los Angeles and Orange County with VOLTA, a captivating voyage of discovery! Inspired in part by the adventurous spirit that fuels the culture of street sports, VOLTA explores the themes of celebrating differences and unique qualities in a world where technology often isolates people from one another rather than freeing them.

Written and directed by Bastien Alexandre, with Jean Guibert as the director of creation, VOLTA weaves acrobatics in a visually striking world driven by a stirring melodic score, composed by Anthony Gonzalez from the international electronic group M83. VOLTA will perform under the Big Top at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles now thru March 8 and at the OC Fair and Event Center in Costa Mesa March 18--April 19. Tickets now on sale at cirquedusoleil.com or by calling 1-877-9CIRQUE (1-877-924-7783)

Saturday, February 29 at 1:00pm

Disney and Pixar's ONWARD

El Capitan Theatre

6838 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

https://elcapitantheatre.com

Exclusively at The El Capitan Theatre

PHOTO OP along the ONWARD Mural Wall in the Lobby!

On February 29th at 1:00pm El Capitan Theatre Guests will be among the first to see the movie at a special Leap Day Advance Screening of Disney and Pixar's ONWARD. In addition to watching the movie early, all Advance Screening guests will receive a commemorative ONWARD pin, ONWARD drawstring backpack, as well as a reserved seat, V.I.P. popcorn (46 oz.), and a 20 oz. bottled drink. Tickets to the special Advance Screening are $16 per Adult V.I.P., and $13 per Child V.I.P. Guests may also take photos and create unforgettable memories at the ONWARD Mural Wall in the El Capitan Theatre Lobby.

When teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley Lightfoot (voices of Tom Holland and Chris Pratt ) get an unexpected opportunity to spend one more day with their late dad, they embark on an extraordinary quest aboard Barley's epic van Guinevere. Like any good quest, their journey is filled with magic spells, cryptic maps, impossible obstacles and unimaginable discoveries. But when the boys' fearless mom Laurel (voice of Julia Louis-Dreyfus ) realizes her sons are missing, she teams up with a part-lion, part-bat, part-scorpion, former warrior - aka The Manticore (voice of Octavia Spencer ) - and heads off to find them. Perilous curses aside, this one magical day could mean more than any of them ever dreamed.

HARD ROCK CAFE MOVIE & MEAL PACKAGE: $40.00 per person. Each ticket package includes reserved seat (no concessions) to see the movie at The El Capitan Theatre, and a meal at Hard Rock Café. Reservations are required in advance (tickets must be booked no later than 24 hrs business days). This offering is available for all showtimes March 5, 2020 - March 22, 2020. Guests will choose one entrée from special Hard Rock Cafe menu at the time of their seating. Tax & gratuity included. Does not include alcohol - guests can purchase and pay on their own.

Saturday, February 29 at 10:00am, 4:00pm & 7:00pm



20th Century Studios' THE CALL OF THE WILD



El Capitan Theatre

6838 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

https://elcapitantheatre.com

Adapted from the beloved literary classic, 20th Century Studios' THE CALL OF THE WILD vividly brings to the screen the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Canadian Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s. As the newest rookie on a mail delivery dog sled team--and later its leader--Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world and becoming his own master.

HARD ROCK CAFE MOVIE & MEAL PACKAGE: $40.00 per person. Each ticket package includes: reserved seat (no concessions) to see the movie at The El Capitan Theatre, and a meal at Hard Rock Café. Reservations are required in advance (tickets must be booked no later than 24 hrs business days). Guests may choose one entrée from special Hard Rock Cafe menu at the time of their seating. Tax & gratuity included. Does not include alcohol - guests can purchase and pay on their own.





There are special group rates for 20th Century Studios' THE CALL OF THE WILD of $10 for parties of 20 or more. Also during the run of 20th Century Studios' THE CALL OF THE WILD, the El Capitan Theatre will offer Red Carpet & Premiere Party Packages that include Ghirardelli treats in the HOLLYWOOD ROOM.