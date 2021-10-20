Catalina Museum Raises Nearly $500,000 at The Art Of A Rose Fundraising Extravaganza

On Saturday, October 2, Catalina Museum welcomed 250 guests for its Fourth Annual Fundraising Extravaganza: The Art of a Rose in support of the museum's world-class exhibitions and educational programs. Named in honor of the museum's long-time board member and supporter, Roy Rose, the evening was filled with an exciting lineup of talented artists and performers, as well as a live auction in which donations helped the museum raise nearly $500,000.

Guests were treated to an evening under the stars with performances by juggler extraordinaire Michael Rayner, fire dancing by Firestorm Entertainment, songs by American operatic tenor Dennis McNeil with musical accompaniment by composer and pianist Michael Mortilla and a special guest appearance by violinist Nicole Garcia. Those in attendance were also the first to experience the museum's newest exhibition Gary Miltimore: Water and Color, which includes the work of the late artist Gary Miltimore in the Artists' Plaza Gallery and will be on display through March 2022.

A highlight of the evening was the museum board's announcement of the 68-year-old institution's transformation, which includes new branding, website and name. The museum has started a new chapter as the Catalina Museum for Art & History. Celebrating art of all kinds, this new chapter shows the museum's commitment to not only presenting the rich history of Santa Catalina, but also to bring art exhibitions from around the world to its community and to offer educational programming that covers all aspects of art, history, music, film and dance.

"We're thrilled to step into the future and announce the museum's next chapter as the Catalina Museum for Art & History," said Ron Bevins, Chair of the museum's Board of Trustees. "We couldn't think of a better moment to share this exciting news with our long-time donors and supporters during a beautiful evening at The Art of the Rose Fundraiser."



Catalina Museum for Art & History remains committed to the health and wellness of museum guests, employees, and the surrounding community. Enhanced safety measures have been put in place including increased frequency of cleaning services and disinfecting all high-touch surfaces, and the addition of hand sanitizing stations. The museum encourages visitors to pre-purchase tickets and to use credit or debit cards for transactions. Catalina Museum for Art & History is operating in accordance with the most current guidance from state and local health agencies.



Catalina Museum for Art & History is open Tuesday through Sunday and closed on Mondays. For more information about Catalina Museum for Art & History, visit catalinamuseum.org. To stay connected, follow the museum's social media platforms @CatalinaMuseum on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.