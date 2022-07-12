Casting Announced For Week Two Of The Blank Theatre's 30th Annual Young Playwrights Festival

Casting has been announced for week two of The Blank Theatre's 30th Annual Young Playwrights Festival. Being presented as digital shorts, the next three of 12 winning plays by young playwrights aged 15-19 will be available to stream on Vimeo July 15-21. The plays are I'll Love You Forever by Spencer Emerson Opal-Levine (age 19, from Sarasota, FL); Gray Area by Simone Chaney (age 17, from Interlochen, MI); and The Legend of Caeneus by Zander Pryor (age 19, from Bronxville, NY).



I'll Love You Forever will feature (in alphabetical order) Weston Nathanson (New Girl, How I Met Your Mother, The Mindy Project, Grey's Anatomy), Virginia Schneider (Bosch, Euphoria, Hung), and Teddy Vincent (Mistresses, Mom, Indoorsy, Special, The Blob). This slice of life explores the relationship between the elderly Harriette, who's mental state is in decline, and the memories she still has of her husband, daughter, and moments in time. The playwright was mentored by Ellen Byron. Directed by Angela Oh.



Gray Area will feature (in alphabetical order) Alana Kay Bright (Our Kind of People, Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020, Stars in the House) and Gabrielle Elyse (Snatchers, Palisades Justice, The Thundermans, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky, & Dawn). Two sisters share a bathroom, and their conversation gets serious when family differences are discussed, and realities confronted, profoundly, and directly, in the most honest teenage tone. The playwright was mentored by June Carryl. Directed by Shelli Boone.



The Legend of Caeneus will feature (in alphabetical order) Alex Blue Davis (Grey's Anatomy, Bloomers, Station 19), Gracie Lacey (Spotlight Live, Cletus and Roscoe, Killin It), Lizzie Peet (Supply Side Jesus: The Web Series, Lace, How to Get Away with Murder), and Juan Francisco Villa (Blue Bloods, The Set Up, Madam Secretary). Caeneus leaves his mother, Hippea, as a daughter and returns as her son and the object of Poseidon's interest. As Caeneus explores the world and those who control it, he comes to see that others will accept and love him for who he is. The playwright was mentored by Jonathan Tolins. Directed by Melissa Coleman-Reed.

HOW TO WATCH:

INDIVIDUAL VIEW PASS - Donate What You Want (option to view for free is also available)

FESTIVAL PASS (View all plays throughout the festival with one registration) - $40 [Suggested]

Viewing instructions and watch codes will be sent out the morning of the debut stream for each week.

For a complete schedule and to register for watch codes, go to www.theblank.com.