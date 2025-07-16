Casting Announced For Week Three Of The Blank Theatreâ€™s 33rd Annual Young Playwrights Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Blank Theatre has announced casting for week three of its 33rd Annual Young Playwrights Festival. The next set of three winning playsâ€”selected from submissions by playwrights aged 16â€“19â€”will be presented live onstage at the Skylight Theatre from July 24 through July 27.

This weekâ€™s lineup includes The New World by Everett Johnson (age 17, Dallas, TX), Party Princess by Anna Parker (age 17, Houston, TX), and Headlines and Jail Cells by Rix Zioueche (age 17, Brooklyn, NY).

In The New World, a theatrical satire that reclaims TaÃ­no voices and skewers colonial myths, Chris C. and Luis must navigate island politics and post-Columbus absurdity through charades and cerveza. The cast includes David J. Castillo, Matthew Mitchell Espinosa, Jonny Lovo, Victor Manso, Sylvio Martins, Ryan Padilla, and Alex Quijano. The play was mentored by ShaWanna Renee Rivon and directed by Jorge-Luis Pallo.

Party Princess follows a hilariously awkward showdown when a feminist mom confronts the princess-for-hire at her daughterâ€™s birthday party. The cast features AryÃ© Campos and Kelly Kozakevich. The play was mentored by Lee Sherman and directed by Marguerite Moreau.

Set in the Old West, Headlines and Jail Cells explores the real-life story of Harry Allen, a trans man battling public scrutiny, gender expectations, and the desire for belonging. The ensemble includes E.M. Davis, Abe Farrelly, Joel Jonstone, Chad Lindberg, Joe Mahon, Spiro Papas, Rosie Ryden, and Kyra Selman. The play was mentored by Stephen Kaplan and directed by Michael Shepperd.

Performances will take place Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Skylight Theatre (1816 N. Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027). Admission is free, but reservations are strongly recommended and can be made at www.theblank.com.