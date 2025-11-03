Cast of Magicians Announced for THE MAGICIANS TABLE at Blume Studios

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Blumenthal Arts has announced the ensemble of magicians for The Magicians Table, a limited-engagement close-up magic show opening November 19 at Stage 2 at Blume Studios (904 Post Street) and continuing through February 15, 2026. The production is presented in partnership with Right Angle Entertainment.

The rotating company includes Michael Bloemeke, Chastain Criswell, Doc Docherty, Evan Driggs, Gary Goodman, Alyx Hilshey, Matthew Kenyon, Kevin Noble, Kevin Reylek, Collin Phelan, Paige Thompson, Steve Vaught, and Jake Zimmer. Actor Lizzie Bourne appears as Calliope, and accordionist Aleksei Chebeliuk provides live music.

The Magicians Table presents an evening of close-up performances built around the story of a late illusionist whose colleagues reunite to perform one final show in his honor. Audiences begin in a pre-show lounge before moving into a performance space where magicians alternate between table-side and stage presentations.

The production features magicians from across the country, including several based in North Carolina. Its design combines live music, atmospheric lighting, and immersive staging.

The show is produced by Alison Spiriti and Justin Sudds of Right Angle Entertainment, in collaboration with BAFTA and Olivier Award-winning writer Iain Sharkey (executive producer, writer, and magic director). The creative team also includes Tom Greenwood-Mears (executive producer) and Kevin Hammonds (director and conceiver).

Ticket Information

The Magicians Table runs November 19, 2025–February 15, 2026 at Blume Studios’ Stage 2 in Charlotte. Tickets start at $79.99, with group and VIP options available. Tickets are available at blumenthalarts.org or by phone at (704) 372-1000.