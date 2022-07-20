Cast Announced For The LA Premiere Of A TWISTED BARGAIN

Compulsion Dance & Theatre has announced the cast for the Los Angeles Premiere of A Twisted Bargain, the first play in Michael Mizerany's Thrillogy Series.

A Twisted Bargain, inspired by the life and crimes of Leopold and Loeb, is a psychological thriller examining the volatile relationship of Michael Franklin & Xander Roberts. Michael is obsessed with crime & cruelty, Xander is obsessed with Michael, thus began their pact of "quid pro quo" where sex and violence are brutally intertwined. A story of obsession, manipulation and murder.

The cast features Christian Skinner as Michael Franklin and Anthony Ayala as Xander Roberts.

A Twisted Bargain will run October 20-30, 2022 at The Flight Theater at The Complex in Hollywood. This production is rated Mature for pervasive sexual themes and content, male nudity, profanity and violence.

Tickets go on sale September 27th.