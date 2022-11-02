Cast Announced For AIN'T TOO PROUD Center Theatre Engagement; Tickets Now On Sale

"Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations," one of the most popular and record-breaking shows in Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre history returns December 13, 2022 through January 1, 2023.

Opening is set for December 15. This joyful story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," and so many more. Center Theatre Group welcomes this musical celebration back to the Ahmanson Theatre for the holiday season.

Leading the cast of "Ain't Too Proud" as The Temptations are Jalen Harris as 'Eddie Kendricks,' Harrell Holmes Jr. as 'Melvin Franklin,' James T. Lane as 'Paul Williams,' and joining directly from the Broadway company are Marcus Paul James as 'Otis Williams,' and Elijah Ahmad Lewis as 'David Ruffin.'

The touring company also features Michael Andreaus, Gregory Carl Banks Jr, Brian C. Binion, Reed Campbell, Lawrence Dandridge, Shayla Brielle G., Treston J. Henderson, Najah Hetsberger, Devin Holloway, Antwaun Holley, Kyshawn Lane, Traci Elaine Lee, Brett Michael Lockley, Harris Matthew, Amber Mariah Talley, Andrew Volzer, and Nazarria Workman.

Featuring the Grammy winning songs and Tony winning moves, "Ain't Too Proud" is the electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one and being voted the greatest R&B group of all time by Billboard Magazine in 2017. The rest is history - how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest.

"When we had 'Ain't Too Proud' here back in 2018 for its pre-Broadway run, it was received with raucous standing ovations and broke our sales records at the time," said Center Theatre Group Associate Artistic Director Tyrone Davis. "CTG has always loved the opportunity to present exciting new work before it goes to Broadway, and we just as equally cherish welcoming back beloved shows after their success on the Broadway stage. We see this national tour as a welcoming home. It's the perfect show to have at the end of the year and during the holidays because it's a true celebration of life, and those iconic tunes are sure to have you dancing inside and out of the theatre."

After breaking house records at Berkeley Rep, The Kennedy Center, Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre, and Toronto's Princess of Wales Theatre, "Ain't Too Proud" opened on Broadway in March 2019, where it continued to play sold-out audiences and broke the Imperial Theatre's box office record. The first national tour launched in December 2021 at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. Written by Kennedy Prize-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff, and featuring the Tony Award winning choreography of Sergio Trujillo, this dazzling production now brings the untold story of the legendary quintet to audiences across the country.

The creative team also includes Tony Award nominee Robert Brill (scenic design), Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell (costume design), Tony Award winner Howell Binkley (lighting design), Tony Award winner Steve Canyon Kennedy (sound design), Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (projection design), Drama Desk Award winner Charles G. LaPointe (hair and wig design), Steve Rankin (fight direction), Brian Harlan Brooks (tour resident director), Edgar Godineaux (associate choreographer), John Miller (music coordinator), Molly Meg Legal (production supervisor), and Nicole Olson (production stage manager). Orchestrations are by Tony Award recipient Harold Wheeler, with music supervision and arrangements by Kenny Seymour. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting, Merri Sugarman, C.S.A.

The national tour of "Ain't Too Proud" is produced by Ira Pittelman and Tom Hulce, in association with Stephen Gabriel, executive producer. General management and production management by Work Light Productions. The Grammy Award-nominated "Ain't Too Proud" Original Broadway Cast Recording is available from Universal Records on CD, vinyl, and streaming. For more information, please click here.

Tickets for "Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations" are currently on sale and start at $40. They will be available through CenterTheatreGroup.org, Audience Services at (213) 972-4400 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Offices (at the Ahmanson Theatre) at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A. 90012. Performances run Tuesday through Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. See the smash-hit production where it all began.