Cassandra Jean Amell, Scott Porter, Aisha Tyler and More Will Come to Three Clubs With HOMETOWN JUKEBOX

Join Player-Hater Productions and an all-star lineup of their closest friends for HOMETOWN JUKEBOX - a honky tonk cabaret celebrating the best of classic and modern country music, hosted by Cassandra Jean Amell (The CW's Roswell, New Mexico) - on Thursday, February 27th at Hollywood's historic Three Clubs. It's a one-night-only event promising good times, good friends, and a whole lotta country music for a great cause!

All ticket proceeds will benefit the Gray Studios Broadway Fund - a scholarship for youth in local LA theater groups who are passionate about the stage, but don't have the means to get there.

Featuring performances by:

Cassandra Jean Amell, Anna Grace Barlow (Freeform's The Fosters), Brian Logan Dales (of The Summer Set), Kamen Edwards, Dia Frampton (of Meg & Dia), Greer Grammer (MTV's Awkward), Janaya Jones, Beau LePaige, Minke, Scott Porter (NBC's Friday Night Lights), Ryan Stevens, Betsy Stewart (Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical), Rodney Thurman, Aisha Tyler (FX's Archer), Katie Welch, and more!

Hometown Jukebox is presented by Three Clubs in association with Player-Hater Productions with music direction and arrangements by Emily Rosenfield and lighting design and sound design by Richard Mooney.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

The performance is set for Thursday, February 27th at Three Clubs (1123 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90038). Doors: 7pm / Show: 8pm.

TICKETS

Tickets are $25 and on sale at https://hometownjukebox.eventbrite.com. This performance is 21+ and each ticket will be subject to a two-item minimum.





