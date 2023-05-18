Casa Romantica To Partially Reopen Memorial Day Weekend

A new fundraiser 'Building Hope, Preserving History' has been launched.

Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, beloved landmark recognized as the home of Ole Hanson, Founder of the city of San Clemente, has announced its plans for a partial reopening starting Memorial Day weekend, almost one month following the landslide of the Ocean Terrace. To mark this occasion, Casa Romantica will host a soft opening for the general public on Thursday, May 25th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., followed by an official grand opening event featuring a Coffee Concert and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, May 26th.


"The City of San Clemente has identified the locations on the estate that are safe from the damage caused by the landslide and present no danger to the staff or public. We believe that opening our doors, even partially, brings us one step closer to rejuvenating the spirit of Casa Romantica," shared Amy Behrens, Executive Director of Casa Romantica. "The soft opening on Thursday will allow us to share progress of the grounds and highlight the un-damaged spaces with our cherished visitors. The grand opening celebration on Friday will be a momentous occasion symbolizing the strength and resilience of Casa Romantica."

While doors open on Memorial Day weekend, Casa Romantica is still faced with unprecedented financial uncertainty as to continuing planned programs, private events, and activities. As a consequence of the landslide on April 27th and the dynamics of the situation, Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens has found itself in the position of asking for emergency assistance. With the support of the community, Casa Romantica aims to raise $250,000 by June 30th, 2023.

To achieve this goal, a new online fundraiser called "Building Hope, Preserving History" has been launched. This campaign presents an opportunity for individuals and businesses to make a meaningful impact and contribute towards the preservation of the cultural gem. Casa Romantica is part of SoCal's history and identity, serving as a beacon of culture, education, and community engagement for residents and visitors alike for nearly 100 years. The partial reopening and the "Building Hope, Preserving History" fundraiser provide an avenue for the community to rally together and ensure the continued legacy of the historic landmark.

The fundraiser offers various donor levels to accommodate contributions of all sizes, as each and every donation plays a vital role in supporting Casa Romantica. To express gratitude, the Casa team has curated special memento items for each donor level, reflecting the essence of Casa Romantica. For a $50 donation, supporters will receive a special postcard from Casa Romantica accompanied by a heartfelt, hand-written letter from a dedicated volunteer. A $250 donation unlocks a commemorative Casa Romantica tile coaster, showcasing artwork that mirrors the intricate tiles found throughout Casa's beautiful grounds. For those seeking to make a significant impact, naming opportunities are available, allowing donors to leave a lasting legacy on the cherished cultural landmark for generations to come.

Contributions made through the fundraiser will directly support the restoration of Casa Romantica, ensuring its continued role as a vibrant center for arts, education, and cultural appreciation. Donations can be made securely online at CasaRomantica.org/landslide-fundraiser, and supporters are encouraged to share their involvement on social media using the hashtag #BuildingHopePreservingHistory.

Behrens adds, "Casa Romantica is immensely grateful for the outpouring of support received thus far, and we look forward to embracing the future together as we restore and preserve this treasured cultural landmark."

Casa Romantica remains steadfast in its commitment to preserving and promoting Casa Romantica's rich heritage, arts, and education programs. The reopening of Casa Romantica will adhere to all local and safety guidelines to ensure the well-being of visitors, staff, and volunteers. Detailed information about visiting hours, exhibits, and events can be found on the Casa Romantica website.

To donate, learn more, or get involved, please visit CasaRomantica.org.



