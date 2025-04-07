Carly Jibson And Emma Hunton to Launch New Band At The Three Clubs In Hollywood

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway, TV & Film actresses have joined their one of a kind voices to form a classic rock cover band! Come see "Tell Yer Dad I Said Hi" a tribute band lead by front women Emma Hunton (Wicked, Spring Awakening, Rent, Good Trouble) and Carly Jibson (Hairspray, Crybaby The Guestbook, Holiday in the Vineyards) as they kick off their INAUGURAL show!

The show will take place on Sunday, May 4th from 3pm-6pm (doors at 2pm) at the iconic Hollywood venue, THE THREE CLUBS.

The evening will be sponsored by NEFT Vodka and promises specialty cocktails, a Mexican fusion style food truck and a Sunday Funday you won't forget! Tickets are $20 on Eventbrite now or $30 at the door! SEE YOU THERE!

