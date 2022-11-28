California Repertory Company Presents LOVE & INFORMATION

Be prepared for a kaleidoscopic exploration of a world full of chaos, alienation, and miscommunication in Love & Information, written by Caryl Churchill and directed by Jessica Hanna, which will open at the CSULB Studio Theater on Thursday, December 1st, at 7:30 p.m. Performances will continue through Saturday, December 10th at 7:30 p.m.

Love and Information implores audiences to draw their own conclusions about the nature of relationships, language, technology, and the monotony of their day to day lives through a plethora of scenes, scenarios, and characters.

Please click here to visit the box office, purchase tickets, and find out more information.



The Studio Theater is attached to the north side of the Theatre Arts Building,

accessible via 7th Street and East Campus Drive.



Paid parking is required and can be completed at any parking kiosk in Lot E8 accessible via 7th Street and East Campus Drive. Please click here to access a campus map and be sure to click here for directions to the E8 parking lot.



California Repertory Company (Cal Rep) is the producing arm of the Theatre Arts Department at CSULB. Over the past three decades, Cal Rep has a history of creating new work, devised theatre and adaptations of classics.