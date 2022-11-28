Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

California Repertory Company Presents LOVE & INFORMATION

Be prepared for a kaleidoscopic exploration of a world full of chaos, alienation, and miscommunication in Love & Information.

Nov. 28, 2022  

California Repertory Company Presents LOVE & INFORMATION

Be prepared for a kaleidoscopic exploration of a world full of chaos, alienation, and miscommunication in Love & Information, written by Caryl Churchill and directed by Jessica Hanna, which will open at the CSULB Studio Theater on Thursday, December 1st, at 7:30 p.m. Performances will continue through Saturday, December 10th at 7:30 p.m.

Love and Information implores audiences to draw their own conclusions about the nature of relationships, language, technology, and the monotony of their day to day lives through a plethora of scenes, scenarios, and characters.

Please click here to visit the box office, purchase tickets, and find out more information.


The Studio Theater is attached to the north side of the Theatre Arts Building,
accessible via 7th Street and East Campus Drive.


Paid parking is required and can be completed at any parking kiosk in Lot E8 accessible via 7th Street and East Campus Drive. Please click here to access a campus map and be sure to click here for directions to the E8 parking lot.

California Repertory Company (Cal Rep) is the producing arm of the Theatre Arts Department at CSULB. Over the past three decades, Cal Rep has a history of creating new work, devised theatre and adaptations of classics.




World Premiere Of A MOMENT to Open At Little Fish Theatre in December Photo
World Premiere Of A MOMENT to Open At Little Fish Theatre in December
What begins as an awkward exchange slowly transforms into a night that will change the course of both of their lives. Audiences will love the funny and vulnerable story of A Moment, with this world premiere opening December 14 and closing December 23.
Gabrielle Ruiz, Rena Strober & More to Star in THE BIG FAT CHRISTMAS SHOW at the El Po Photo
Gabrielle Ruiz, Rena Strober & More to Star in THE BIG FAT CHRISTMAS SHOW at the El Portal Theatre
Broadway to the Rescue's THE BIG FAT CHRISTMAS SHOW has announced the cast for this year's December 2nd, holiday fundraising extravaganza, at the El Portal Theatre! The list of Broadway performers this year include Carly Hughes, Jason Michael Snow, Clent Bowers, Rhett George, Greg Poland, Gabrielle Ruiz, Rena Strober, and more.
The LA Art Show to Return This Winter With a Focus on the Global Climate Crisis Photo
The LA Art Show to Return This Winter With a Focus on the Global Climate Crisis
The LA Art Show, LA's largest and longest-running art fair, will return to the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 15-19 to kick off the city's 2023 art season.
Review: CLYDES at Mark Taper Forum Photo
Review: CLYDE'S at Mark Taper Forum
Quite possibly, a perfect production.  Two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage’s Tony Award-nominated CLYDE’S at the Mark Taper Forum is heartfelt, funny, and seriously delicious.

More Hot Stories For You


Gabrielle Ruiz, Rena Strober & More to Star in THE BIG FAT CHRISTMAS SHOW at the El Portal TheatreGabrielle Ruiz, Rena Strober & More to Star in THE BIG FAT CHRISTMAS SHOW at the El Portal Theatre
November 28, 2022

Broadway to the Rescue's THE BIG FAT CHRISTMAS SHOW has announced the cast for this year's December 2nd, holiday fundraising extravaganza, at the El Portal Theatre! The list of Broadway performers this year include Carly Hughes, Jason Michael Snow, Clent Bowers, Rhett George, Greg Poland, Gabrielle Ruiz, Rena Strober, and more.
The LA Art Show to Return This Winter With a Focus on the Global Climate CrisisThe LA Art Show to Return This Winter With a Focus on the Global Climate Crisis
November 28, 2022

The LA Art Show, LA's largest and longest-running art fair, will return to the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 15-19 to kick off the city's 2023 art season.
25th Anniversary Season Announced At Chance Theater25th Anniversary Season Announced At Chance Theater
November 25, 2022

Chance Theater, Anaheim's official resident theater company, has announced its 2023 Season, which includes four musicals, three plays, and five staged readings of new shows.
HOLIDAY IN THE HILLS Comes to Sutter Street TheatreHOLIDAY IN THE HILLS Comes to Sutter Street Theatre
November 25, 2022

Holiday in the Hills brings its holiday cheer to Historic Folsom for the 17th year. Holiday in the Hills is by Mike Jimena & Connie Mockenhaupt, directed by Connie Mockenhaupt & Mike Jimena, with Musical Direction & Choreography by Connie Mockenhaupt, and features Accompanist John Wilder.
Open-Door Playhouse Debuts SIX ITALIANS, SEVEN FISHES Next MonthOpen-Door Playhouse Debuts SIX ITALIANS, SEVEN FISHES Next Month
November 25, 2022

In the play Six Italians, Seven Fishes, an Italian-American family is gathered at the home of Joe and Marie for Christmas Eve dinner prior to Midnight Mass. Dinner (the seven fishes, a family tradition) is on hold because Vinnie and his Polish wife Peony have not yet arrived.
share