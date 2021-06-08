CTG to Mark DACA Anniversary With WET: A DACAMENTED JOURNEY

Center Theatre Group is marking the ninth anniversary of DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) with "WET: A DACAmented Journey" written and performed by Alex Alpharaoh and directed by Brisa Areli Muñoz. Alpharaoh's deeply personal work will be available free to the public on the Center Theatre Group's Digital Stage at www.CTGLA.org/DACAmented for a sneak peek on June 15 from 5 pm to midnight before premiering June 18 through July 16, 2021. The video will remain free to Center Theatre Group subscribers and supporters throughout the run and cost $10 for all others.

Also on June 15, the anniversary of DACA, Center Theatre Group will hold a live panel at 4 pm discussing the impact of ever shifting US immigration laws and policies on individuals and our community as a whole. The title of and participants in this discussion will be announced in the coming weeks.

"WET: A DACAmented Journey" is a true story of what it means to be an American in every sense of the word except one: on paper. Award-winning actor, director, spoken word artist and teaching artist Alex Alpharaoh knows firsthand the emotional and psychological hardship of this unending process and risked his own freedom to share his story in a nationwide tour. Now captured at the Kirk Douglas Theatre for a presentation on Center Theatre Group's Digital Stage, "WET" rockets between hilarity and heartbreak to capture one man's travels to a home country he'd never known as part of his relentless journey toward becoming a documented citizen of the United States.