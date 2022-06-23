COMPANY Opens Next Weekend at Long Beach Playhouse

In 1970, Stephen Sondheim's Company received a record-setting 14 Tony nominations. The story's focus is Robert, a confirmed bachelor, a well-liked man living in New York City, who is celebrating his 35th birthday with a collection of his married friends. It is told through short and non-linear vignettes tied together by his birthday celebration. When Company debuted, there was a Culture Clash defined by the conservative expectations of the 1950s and the question-everything ethos of the "baby boomer" generation in the 1960s. It was the first play to look at topics like dating, marriage and divorce through a then contemporary lens.

Sean Gray, the Long Beach Playhouse's artistic director, is the show's director. Gray said, "I've always loved this show. Sondheim once said that Company didn't let the audience escape the world, it put it right in their faces.

"I find Robert's journey of self-examination fascinating. It's something we can all relate to in one way or another - we look at our lives and try to make sense of what is working for us and what we are hiding from; what it means to have real intimacy with another person, and if we need a committed relationship in order to be happy. And Sondheim ensures that journey is done with wit and wisdom, which is the perfect combination."

Executive Director, Madison Mooney, said, "Although this show is now 52 years old, it's still as relevant as it was in 1970. Whether single, married, divorced, or somewhere in between, we all wonder what comes next in our lives."

It's a large cast, 14 actors, a mix of those returning to the Playhouse and those making their debuts. Returning actors are Cris Cortez, Serena Bottiani Henderson, Kelsey Weinstein, Mabel Schreffler, Megan Cherry and Carole Louise. Debuting actors are Daniel Berlin, Lea Mano, Adolfo Becerra, Barry Ko, Minhquan Nguyen, Brian Moe, Colleen McCandless, and Sasha Badia.

Mooney closed by saying, "This is a great play for summer. It's touching, funny, filled with great music, awesome costumes and wonderful actors."

SPECIAL EVENTS FOR THIS PLAY:

· Pay what you can Thursday, June 30 - community can see this production for whatever they can afford

· Two for One Preview Friday July 1 - Tickets are $10.00

· Opening Night Champagne Reception with cast on July 2- Tickets are $27.00

Sponsored by The Port of Long Beach

TICKET PRICES

Friday: Adults are $20.00, Seniors $18.00, and Students $14.00

Saturday and Sunday: Adults are $24.00, Seniors $21.00, and Students $14.00.

Tickets are available at www.lbplayhouse.org, or by calling 562-494-1014, option 1.