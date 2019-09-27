COCK Comes To The Beverly Hills Playhouse Next Month

Crimson Square Theatre Company and the Beverly Hills Playhouse have announced a new production of Cock by Mike Bartlett. Under the direction of Michael Yavnieli, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Miles Cooper, Andrew Creer, Caroline Gottlieb, and Rob Ryel. Opening is set for Friday, October 18, at 8pm. The regular running schedule is Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm through November 17.



First performed at The Royal Court Theatre in London in 2011, Cock is the tale of a gay man torn after meeting and falling in love with a woman. Visceral and funny, the play tackles thorny issues rarely seen onstage. Its honest and straightforward exploration of bisexuality suggests that gay or not, people fall in love with those who can give us happiness.



Mike Bartlett - Other plays include Albion, Wild, Game, An Intervention, Bull, 13, Artefacts, My Child, Stuff I Buried in a Small Town, Silent Charities, Earthquakes in London, Why People Really Burn, Swimming for Beginners, and The Love at Last, among others. He has also written several radio plays for the BBC as well as television series and screenplays.



Michael Yavnieli - Directing credits include Laundry and Bourbon & Lone Star (BHP San Francisco) and I Am My Own Wife. He has been acting professionally in Los Angeles for over 20 years and has appeared on screen in nearly 40 separate projects. On stage he has appeared in Tracers (Hermosa Beach Playhouse), and in the Skylight Theatre Company production of Years to the Day, for which he received nominations for Best Lead Actor from the LA Drama Critics Circle and Best Two-Person Performance from StageRaw.com. He is an acting teacher at the Beverly Hills Playhouse.



Crimson Square Theatre Company is the new company in residence at the Beverly Hills Playhouse. It provides performance opportunities and mentorship experiences for top students to share the stage with professionals during an ongoing theatre season. Crimson Square will fund a minimum of five productions annually, as well as a writer's lab to help develop new voices. The goal is to be the origin story for many great artists of the next generation.



The Beverly Hills Playhouse is both a 90-year-old Working Theatre and one of LA's most prestigious acting schools. For over 40 years, the BHP has offered intensive scene study classes for actors, directors, and writers. http://www.bhplayhouse.com



All seats are $25 for general admission and tickets may be purchased online at www.crimsonsquare.org or by phone at (323) 348-4979. The Beverly Hills Playhouse is located at 254 S. Robertson Avenue in Beverly Hills, 90211.





