CHEERS Parody BOSTON BAR BLOODSUCKERS To Be Presented As Part of Hollywood Fringe Festival

Sitcom. Murder mystery. Vampires.
POPULAR
Sitcom. Murder mystery. Vampires.
Sometimes you wanna go where everybody shows their fangs! Say "Cheers" with your favorite sitcom barflies as you celebrate the birthday of vampire Queen Lilith, until a mysterious murder ruins the party! Look for clues, question suspects, and vote for who you think is the killer.
Returning from a sold-out run in 2022, Boston Bar Bloodsuckers is a comedic scripted parody of the sitcom "Cheers", but with the added twist that everyone's a vampire, including you! And if you don't know anything about Cheers, that's okay! This hour-long show involves brief moments of interaction with actors, including observing clues and questioning suspects. At the end, everyone will get a chance to vote for the killer, who will then finally be revealed. We encourage you to come dressed as your favorite vampire from pop culture, or as your favorite sitcom character, or pop your fangs in and be yourself - costumes and fangs not required.
In collaboration with the Hollywood Fringe Festival, performance dates are:
Sunday June 4 - 7:00pm
Thursday June 8 - 9:00pm
Saturday June 10 - 4:30pm
Venue: Three Clubs
1123 Vine Street
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Tickets range from $25-$75. For more information, visit
Click Here
Videos
|The Merchant of Venice (Annotated), or In Sooth I Know Not Why I Am So Sad
FCCLA (5/12-5/21)
|Death of a Salesman
Sherry Theatre (5/12-5/20)
|Mothers and Sons
Morgan-Wixson (5/13-5/28)
|Marty and the Hands that Could
Watts Labor Community Action Committee (4/28-5/21) CAST
|Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)
|For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-6/17) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|Complexions Contemporary Ballet
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (6/16-6/18)
|Oleanna
The Zephyr Theatre (6/03-6/25)
|THE LARAMIE PROJECT
Lonny Chapman Theatre (4/14-5/21)
|Modern Parlor Magic with David Carlo
Biltmore Hotel (4/07-6/04)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You