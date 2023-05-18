CHEERS Parody BOSTON BAR BLOODSUCKERS To Be Presented As Part of Hollywood Fringe Festival

Sitcom. Murder mystery. Vampires.

Sometimes you wanna go where everybody shows their fangs! Say "Cheers" with your favorite sitcom barflies as you celebrate the birthday of vampire Queen Lilith, until a mysterious murder ruins the party! Look for clues, question suspects, and vote for who you think is the killer.

Returning from a sold-out run in 2022, Boston Bar Bloodsuckers is a comedic scripted parody of the sitcom "Cheers", but with the added twist that everyone's a vampire, including you! And if you don't know anything about Cheers, that's okay! This hour-long show involves brief moments of interaction with actors, including observing clues and questioning suspects. At the end, everyone will get a chance to vote for the killer, who will then finally be revealed. We encourage you to come dressed as your favorite vampire from pop culture, or as your favorite sitcom character, or pop your fangs in and be yourself - costumes and fangs not required.

In collaboration with the Hollywood Fringe Festival, performance dates are:

Sunday June 4 - 7:00pm

Thursday June 8 - 9:00pm

Saturday June 10 - 4:30pm

Venue: Three Clubs

1123 Vine Street

Los Angeles, CA 90038

Tickets range from $25-$75. For more information, visit

Click Here