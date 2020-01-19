CHARLOTTE'S WEB Comes to Sutter Street Theatre
The Children's Literature Association named this "the best American children's book of the past two hundred years," and Joseph Robinette, working with the advice of E.B. White, has created a play that captures this work in a thrilling and utterly practical theatrical presentation. All the enchanting characters are here: Wilbur, the irresistible young pig who desperately wants to avoid the butcher; Fern, a girl who understands what animals say to each other; Templeton, the gluttonous rat who can occasionally be talked into a good deed; the Zuckerman family; the Arables; and, most of all, the extraordinary spider, Charlotte, who proves to be "a true friend and a good writer."
Determined to save Wilbur, Charlotte begins her campaign with the "miracle" of her web in which she writes, "Some pig." It's the beginning of a victorious campaign which ultimately ends with the now-safe Wilbur doing what is most important to Charlotte. This is a beautiful, knowing play about friendship.
Shows are January 25 - February 16 on Saturdays & Sundays at 1:00pm
Tickets: General $19 / Seniors $17 / Students with ID card $15 / Children 12 and under $14
For reservations go to www.SutterStreetTheatre.com or call (916) 353-1001.