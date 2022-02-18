CAP UCLA Presents Toshi Reagon and BIGLovely in April

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents multi-talented singer, composer, and musician Toshi Reagon accompanied by her band BIGLovely on Friday, April 1 at 8 p.m. in Royce Hall. Tickets starting at $39 are available now at cap.ucla.edu, 310-825-2101 and the Royce Hall box office.



Described by Vibe magazine as "one helluva rock'n'roller-coaster ride" and by Pop Matters as "a treasure waiting to be found," Toshi Reagon is a one-woman celebration of all that's dynamic, progressive and uplifting in American music. Since first taking to the stage at age 17, this versatile singer-songwriter-guitarist has moved audiences of all kinds with her big-hearted, hold-nothing-back approach to rock, blues, R&B, country, folk, spirituals and funk. Throughout her expansive career, Reagon has performed at Carnegie Hall, the Paris Opera House and Madison Square Garden.



The last performance CAP UCLA presented at Royce Hall pre-pandemic was Octavia E. Butler's Parable Of The Sower, Reagon's sold-out concert opera, based on Octavia Butler's popular novel, which received critical acclaim from the Los Angeles Times.



Funds for this performance were provided by the Royce Center Circle Endowment.



The CAP UCLA Winter/Spring: 2021-22 Season continues on Sunday, April 10 at Royce Hall with pianist Anthony de Mare.