CAP UCLA Presents Rachel Fuller's Animal Requiem

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) in collaboration with Harvey Goldsmith and Live Nation presents Rachel Fuller's Animal Requiem on Saturday, October 26, at 8 p.m. at Royce Hall. Tickets for $29-$99 go on-sale today at 10 am at cap.ucla.edu, 310-825-2101 and the Royce Hall box office.

Rachel Fuller has crafted an orchestral way to say goodbye and pay homage to our pets who have passed in Animal Requiem. Qualified as A Concert to Celebrate, Remember and Honour All the Animals We Have Loved and Lost, this special addition to the CAP UCLA 2019-2020 season can be enjoyed by the whole family. Animal Requiem is Fuller's latest composition. Her husband, Pete Townshend of The Who, joins as a special guest along with musician Jewel, actress Jane Lynch, and opera singers Bruce Sledge and Caroline McKenzie.

Animal Requiem premiered in London where the couple live in January of this year. Rachel Fuller was quoted in The Times sharing that her inspiration came from losing six dogs in the span of five years. A certain kind of grief, yet so relatable, is brilliantly captured in the score of Requiem. The program also includes Saint-Saëns's piece Carnival of the Animals and Sir Paul McCartney's 1968 solo "Blackbird."

To fulfill the voluminous sound, Los Angeles-based choral spectrum group Tonality lend their voices while The Hollywood Studio Orchestra lend their instruments and skill to this West Coast engagement. The Hollywood Studio Orchestra have been behind many major soundtracks including The Chronicles of Narnia, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Spider-Man 2. CAP UCLA audiences will be familiar with Tonality from their appearance in Taylor Mac's A 24-Decade History of Popular Music.

In addition to remembering beloved pets, Requiem is a memorial for all animals across the world. The performance serves to raise awareness for animals suffering from cruelty, negligence or abuse of any kind. With this mission, a portion of the proceeds from all ticket sales will benefit VCA Charities. VCA Charities is a 501(c)(3) with a mission to inspire and nurture pets and their people to triumph over challenges and thrive together. Established in 2005 by the founders of VCA Animal Hospitals, VCA Charities helps to feed thousands of pets, provide access to expert veterinary care, and support animal welfare organizations globally.

The Animal Requiem album, featuring the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and The Chamber Choir of London, is set for release on October 4th via BFD/ The Orchard and will be available on all digital platforms and music retailers. A download link to access Animal Requiem for review is available upon request.

CAP UCLA's Contemporary series continues with Bill Morrison with Wild Up; Dawson City: Frozen Time LIVE! (Dec 6, The Theatre at Ace Hotel), Philip Glass & Jerry Quickley: Whistleblower (Mar 21, The Theatre at Ace Hotel), Jennifer Koh & Jean-Baptiste Barrière: 38th Parallel (Apr 17, Royce Hall), and Anthony de Mare: Liaisons 2020: Re-Imagining Sondheim from the Piano (Apr 25, Royce Hall).

