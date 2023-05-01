Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bryan Stoops' CELEBRITY GIRLFRIEND DRAFT to Open in June at Thymele Arts

Bryan Stoops is a NYC comedian who works mostly clean, and he is presenting the show he has been refining in comedy clubs all over the country during the past year.

May. 01, 2023  

Celebrity Girlfriend Draft opens June 22nd, 2023 at Thymele Arts,
5481 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029.

Celebrity Girlfriend Draft is an hour-long, PG-13ish stand-up comedy show. Bryan Stoops is a NYC comedian who works mostly clean, and he is presenting the show he has been refining in comedy clubs all over the country during the past year.

PERFORMANCE DATES:

  1. Thursday, June 22nd, 2023 - 8:30pm

  2. Saturday, June 24th, 2023 - 6:15pm

Running time: 60 minutes

TICKET PRICE: $15 Click Here

Admission age: 13+ if accompanied by an adult.

During the past year, stand-up comedian Bryan Stoops has refined the hour of material he is presenting to make audiences hurt from laughing and to connect deeply. Bryan works mostly clean. Real life is tense enough, so Bryan likes to perform material that is cleaner in order to put audiences more at ease so they can relax and enjoy the show. Bryan writes a lot of material about his wife and children, a lot of absurdist material, and he includes a lot of movie references.

Bryan wants to keep his audiences laughing for the entire hour, but he also wants to connect with the crowd; he wants his audiences to know something about him by the time the show is over. After his run at the Hollywood Fringe, Bryan has a spot at The Apollo Theater, and then he is taking this show to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival for a six-day run.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION TEAM:

Bryan Stoops is a performer, educator, and martial arts instructor who lives in Queens, NY with his wife and two children. Bryan has performed in some of the top comedy clubs in NYC (The Comic Strip, Broadway Comedy Club, Stand-Up New York) and Los Angeles (The Comedy Store, Flappers Comedy Club, The Comedy Chateau). Bryan has also performed in comedy clubs in San Diego, Washington D.C., Vermont, and throughout the TriState Area.

Instagram: @BryanStoopsComedy

Facebook: facebook.com/bryan.stoops.5




