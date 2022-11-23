BroadStage Presents NAT GEO LIVE: COSMIC ADVENTURES Next Month
The event is on Thursday, December 15 and Friday, December 16 at 7:30pm at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center.
Featured as part of the National Geographic Live touring speaker series across North America, which brings to life the awe-inspiring stories of National Geographic experts, is "Cosmic Adventures" with flight systems engineer Tracy Drain. This event is presented by BroadStage on Thursday, December 15 and Friday, December 16 at 7:30pm at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center.
Discover the marvels of our cosmic backyard through the eyes of the robotic spacecraft sent out to explore it. Aerospace engineer Tracy Drain works at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory to develop, test, and operate the complex machines that uncover some of the countless mysteries within and beyond our solar system. Join her for thrilling stories of engineering challenges and scientific discoveries from the Juno mission to Jupiter, a behind-the-scenes account of the Kepler mission to find planets beyond our solar system, and a peek into the Psyche mission to one of the largest objects in the asteroid belt. With infectious enthusiasm, she'll shine a light on the darkness and vastness of space.
Tickets starting at $50 are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2211167®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbroadstage.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1, by calling 310.434.3200, or by visiting the box office at The Eli & Edythe Broad Stage at 1310 11th St. Santa Monica CA 90401, beginning two hours prior to performance.
