Black Girl Film School To Host Private Screening Of Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER Sequel To Benefit The BGFS Community

Black Girl Film School has announced a private screening of Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which will support the BGFS community. The screening will take place at Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday November 12, at 3 pm PST.

"We're extremely excited for the chance for our community to come together and see another example of how representation matters and truly celebrate our vision being fulfilled on the big screen," said BGFS Founder Jayda Imanlihen. "At the same time, this is a chance to drive home our mission and give back to the film community with this very special event that promises to have something for everyone."

Tickets for the screening event range from $10 to $100 (VIP), with proceeds going toward supporting BGFS's critical mission and ongoing programs and can be purchased online. Black Girl Film School is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational foundation based in Los Angeles. It offers a robust, inclusive learning community for girls and young women of diverse backgrounds. BGFS students are taught the necessary skills that include craft as well as the business of filmmaking while fostering an environment of thoughtful collaboration. Its programs are offered virtually and free of charge, and a number of its alum have gone on to achieve recognition and success at the college and university level and beyond.

Wakanda Forever is the superhero film sequel to the box office hit Black Panther (2018) which earned $1.34 billion. Academy Award nominated director Ryan Coogler is once again taking the helm behind the camera. The film will center around the leaders of Wakanda who fight to protect their nation in the wake of King T'Challa's death.

For more information visit https://blackgirlfilmschool.com/.

The mission of Black Girl Film School (BGFS) is to increase the number of Black women working and leading in the film, TV, and media industries by designing inclusive learning experiences for girls 13-17 to learn filmmaking and technical skills from behind the camera. Our immersive 12-week courses are designed to be a fun and engaging way to help girls in underserved communities learn skills they need to apply to college and pursue a career path in this field.